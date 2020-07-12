Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 12/07/2020

Neon Trees Releases New Song 'Mess Me Up'

Neon Trees Releases New Song 'Mess Me Up'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The wait is almost over for multi-platinum hit Utah based alternative quartet Neon Trees' fourth full-length album I Can Feel You Forgetting Me, out Friday July 24th via Thrill Forever - AVAILABLE FOR PRE-SAVE HERE. July brings with it another treat, as the band (Tyler Glenn - Vocals, Elaine Bradley - Drums, Branden Campbell - Bass, Chris Allen - Guitar) have released a dark new single today, titled 'Mess Me Up' in follow-up to anthemic streaming success, "NewBest Friend" and chart topping alternative hit, 'Used To Like.' To date, the band has amassed over 750 million streams worldwide across past albums and previous singles 'Everybody Talks' and their #1 global smash, that recently celebrated its 10th birthday, 'Animal.'

"'Mess Me Up' is the gut punch of our new album," provides NeonTrees' lead, Tyler Glenn on the single. "It's a plea to not let the pain of a break-up linger, set to the tune of a slow dance." No stranger to introspection and deep reflection, Glenn goes on, "All the questioning, the long days and nights spent wondering. I'm begging to not let it go on longer than it needs to. What I love tonally is it sounds like that one last dance on prom night before we end it all. If you're gonna mess me up, get me addicted, ruin a few good years of my life--Act like you know me and don't do it slow."

With just weeks away from their highly anticipated follow-up to the critically acclaimed Pop Psychology the new single offers more insight to the themes explored on the album. Debuting Friday July 24th, their fourth studio album offers continue to explore a myriad of introspective themes the first two singles set the stage towards - across isolation, personal relationships, self-discovery and fulfillment - and still set to the band's signature sound, soaked in synth soul and rooted in keyboard and robust guitars, with irresistible dance beats. Glenn found writing this album cathartic as he explores contemporary motifs and narratives centered around heartbreak, longing, ghosting culture and isolation demonstrative of the album's larger narrative arc.






Most read news of the week
Wait For The Sun Song And Music Video To Support Black Lives Matter
In Hearts Wake Debut "Dystopia" Music Video/Single; Announce Eco-Conscious Limited-Edition Vinyl Pre-Order
Rap Icon Lil Wayne Releases "Free Weezy" Album On All Streaming Platforms In Celebration Of Project's 5th Anniversary
Mieko Shimizu's New Single Lazy Light Is Perfect For A Hazy Summer Afternoon With Nowhere To Go And Nothing To Do
STYX's Tommy Shaw Teams Up With Bitchin' Sauce To Present A Performance With The Contemporary Youth Orchestra For The Classic Hit "Fooling Yourself"
"Prodigal Son" Soundtrack Now Available On Watertower Music
H.E.R. Releases New Song 'Do To Me'
Mickey Leigh Tackles Equal Rights In Music Video For 'Two Kinds Of Law'
David Gray Reschedules Australia-New Zealand Dates For 'White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour' To November 2021




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0276229 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017187595367432 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how