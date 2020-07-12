Neon Trees Releases New Song 'Mess Me Up'





"'Mess Me Up' is the gut punch of our new album," provides NeonTrees' lead, Tyler



The wait is almost over for multi-platinum hit Utah based alternative quartet Neon Trees' fourth full-length album I Can Feel You Forgetting Me, out Friday July 24th via Thrill Forever - AVAILABLE FOR PRE-SAVE HERE. July brings with it another treat, as the band (Tyler Glenn - Vocals, Elaine Bradley - Drums, Branden Campbell - Bass, Chris Allen - Guitar) have released a dark new single today, titled 'Mess Me Up' in follow-up to anthemic streaming success, "NewBest Friend" and chart topping alternative hit, 'Used To Like.' To date, the band has amassed over 750 million streams worldwide across past albums and previous singles 'Everybody Talks' and their #1 global smash, that recently celebrated its 10th birthday, 'Animal.'"'Mess Me Up' is the gut punch of our new album," provides NeonTrees' lead, Tyler Glenn on the single. "It's a plea to not let the pain of a break-up linger, set to the tune of a slow dance." No stranger to introspection and deep reflection, Glenn goes on, "All the questioning, the long days and nights spent wondering. I'm begging to not let it go on longer than it needs to. What I love tonally is it sounds like that one last dance on prom night before we end it all. If you're gonna mess me up, get me addicted, ruin a few good years of my life--Act like you know me and don't do it slow."With just weeks away from their highly anticipated follow-up to the critically acclaimed Pop Psychology the new single offers more insight to the themes explored on the album. Debuting Friday July 24th, their fourth studio album continues to explore a myriad of introspective themes the first two singles set the stage towards - across isolation, personal relationships, self-discovery and fulfillment - and still set to the band's signature sound, soaked in synth soul and rooted in keyboard and robust guitars, with irresistible dance beats. Glenn found writing this album cathartic as he explores contemporary motifs and narratives centered around heartbreak, longing, ghosting culture and isolation demonstrative of the album's larger narrative arc.




