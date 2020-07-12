Alcatrazz Release Release High Octane New Single "Dirty Like The City" From Upcoming Album Born Innocent





Frontman GRAHAM BONNET comments: "Steve Vai sent us about 60 songs, out of all of them 'Dirty Like The City' was the one that stood out right away for me and after a good listen, I just knew it had to be included in the Album".



Keyboardist JIMMY WALDO adds: "I loved this piece when Steve Vai sent it to us, and knew right away that Alcatrazz would eat it alive, it was a perfect fit with all the other material on the album".



TOUR UPDATE

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic it is with deep regret that Alcatrazz have had to postpone their up and coming European tour which was due to take place this August and September.



"The safety of our crew and fans is of the upmost importance so we have taken the decision to move the current tour to 2021, new dates will be confirmed very soon and we look forward to seeing you all on the road once again" - Alcatrazz



BORN INNOCENT

The hard-hitting, melodic heavy metal band ALCATRAZZ will once again throw down a studio gauntlet on July 31st with Born Innocent, their first studio venture since 1986's Dangerous Games. Alongside the unique vocal prowess and range of star frontman and founding member GRAHAM BONNET, Born Innocent also features fellow founding members JIMMY WALDO and GARY SHEA. And from the classic album art, featuring the mighty rock itself, Born Innocent is a journey into the sort of heavy, melodic and supremely articulated hard rock that is a cornerstone of the likes of RAINBOW and the MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, territory ALCATRAZZ successfully strode in the '80s before going on hiatus.



Debuting on Born Innocent is the latest of the illustrious ALCATRAZZ guitarists to bring their extreme six-string talents to the band, with Boston-based Berklee College of



"The name Alcatrazz is a brand name," announces star frontman and founding member GRAHAM BONNET. "People know what Alcatrazz delivers, and on this album you have the original ideas of Alcatrazz but played in a modern way with new inspiration."



Mixed and mastered by ANDY HALLER, Born Innocent also sees former stars from BONNET's long career making guest appearances, from CHRIS IMPELLITTERI, who wrote the music and played all guitars on the arpeggio-powered 'Born Innocent' with BONNET's vocals soaring to old-school heights, and BOB KULICK who wrote and laid down guitar for 'I Am The King'. Virtuoso Japanese guitar maestro NOZOMU WAKAI -a new invitee to the party- similarly wrote and played guitars on the double-kick steel-plated Irish warrior ode 'Finn McCool', while



Though ALCATRAZZ might well have been Born Innocent, their new album shows they obviously learnt some robust and rawkus stuff along the way.



ALCATRAZZ's Born Innocent will be released on CD and digital formats.



Born Innocent Track Listing:



Born Innocent

Polar Bear

Finn McCool

We Still Remember

London 1666

Dirty Like The City

I Am The King

Something That I Am Missing

Paper Flags

The Wound Is Open

Body Beautiful

Warth Lane

For Tony

ALCATRAZZ is:

Graham Bonnet - Vocals

Joe Stump - Guitars

Jimmy Waldo - Keyboards

Gary Shea - Bass

Mark Benquechea - Drums

Produced by Giles Lavery and Jimmy Waldo

Mixed, mastered and edited by Andy Haller



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/grahambonnetmusic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alcatrazz_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGrahamBonnet

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2xIuSAc

