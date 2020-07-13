Blackbear Releases "Queen Of Broken Hearts" New Single And Music Video Out Now





"'queen of broken hearts' is a song that recognizes social media as an evil villain- while looking introspectively at the bright light on my cell phone and the validation addiction, as well as bringing my other bad habits in relationships & character defects into the light," blackbear says of the song. "I am social media and I will break your heart, love @bear add me !! ;)"



The 12-track album, everything means nothing, will include the previously released "me n ur ghost," as well as the platinum-certified single "hot girl bummer" - the smash hit peaked at #2 at Top 40 radio, #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since passed 1 billion global streams. The song saw his late-night TV performance debut on The Late Late Show with



Since first crashing onto the scene in the mid-2010s, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter/producer blackbear has continually turned heads and defied all expectation, effortlessly mixing his hedonistic hell-raising and maniac humor with deeply heartfelt emotion. Delivering an outrageously catchy hybrid of pop and hip-hop and alt-R&B, the L.A.-based artist has put out five studio albums in the last five years alone, including 2017's gold-certified digital druglord and 2019's magnum opus ANONYMOUS (a #36 hit on the Billboard 200). Hyper-creative and massively prolific, he's also collaborated with the likes of



Showing no signs of slowing down, blackbear recently joined in a series of exciting collaborations, including Marshmello's epic 2019 single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter & producer blackbear has returned with a brand-new anthem "queen of broken hearts." The release is accompanied by blackbear's directorial debut with the music video starring actress, Mckenna Grace. The track is off his highly-anticipated upcoming album everything means nothing, due August 21 via Beartrap/Alamo/Interscope Records/Universal Music. "queen of broken hearts" - written by blackbear, produced by blackbear & Andrew Goldstein - threads his top-notch songwriting with a magnetic melody and undeniable hook, true to blackbear's distinguishing musical style."'queen of broken hearts' is a song that recognizes social media as an evil villain- while looking introspectively at the bright light on my cell phone and the validation addiction, as well as bringing my other bad habits in relationships & character defects into the light," blackbear says of the song. "I am social media and I will break your heart, love @bear add me !! ;)"The 12-track album, everything means nothing, will include the previously released "me n ur ghost," as well as the platinum-certified single "hot girl bummer" - the smash hit peaked at #2 at Top 40 radio, #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since passed 1 billion global streams. The song saw his late-night TV performance debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden - watch here.Since first crashing onto the scene in the mid-2010s, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter/producer blackbear has continually turned heads and defied all expectation, effortlessly mixing his hedonistic hell-raising and maniac humor with deeply heartfelt emotion. Delivering an outrageously catchy hybrid of pop and hip-hop and alt-R&B, the L.A.-based artist has put out five studio albums in the last five years alone, including 2017's gold-certified digital druglord and 2019's magnum opus ANONYMOUS (a #36 hit on the Billboard 200). Hyper-creative and massively prolific, he's also collaborated with the likes of Pharrell Williams and Linkin Park, and brought his top-notch songwriting skills to Justin Bieber's six-times-platinum single "Boyfriend." And in his unflinching honesty about his own demons and depression, blackbear creates a powerful sense of solidarity - ultimately moving forward with his longtime mission of "inspiring everyone to be more unapologetic about who they are."Showing no signs of slowing down, blackbear recently joined in a series of exciting collaborations, including Marshmello's epic 2019 single " Tongue Tied " (also featuring Yungblud). Additionally, he is set to return with a new body of work this year, that pushes his brilliantly warped artistry even further. The first glimpse at his latest metamorphosis, the fantastically zeitgeisty anthem "hot girl bummer" dropped in August 2019, reaching #2 at Top 40 radio and earning platinum certification from the RIAA - eventually emerging as blackbear's most successful smash since 2017's double-platinum "do re mi." blackbear's highly anticipated upcoming album everything means nothing is due August 21, 2020 via Beartrap/Alamo/Interscope Records.



