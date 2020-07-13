Jacob Collier Details Djesse Vol. 3 Ft. T-Pain, Jessie Reyez, Tori Kelly, Rapsody: New Single Out Now





"There's an entire galaxy within the jazzy groove Jacob Collier creates here, peppered with falsetto hooks and popping bass licks." - Top40-Charts.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Jacob Collier officially announces Djesse Vol. 3, the third installment of his multi GRAMMY-winning, four-album series, out August 14 on Hajanga/Decca/Interscope. While Vol. 1 was as grand and orchestral as Vol. 2 was eclectic (featuring Lianne La Havas, Chris Thile, JoJo, and more), Vol. 3 is the most unconfined and collaborative display of Collier's songwriting, performing and producing to date, bringing Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez, Kiana Ledé, Kimbra, Mahalia, Rapsody, T-Pain, Tank and The Bangas, Tori Kelly, and Ty Dolla $ign on a trip into what he describes as negative acoustic space.Following previously released singles "Time Alone With You" (feat. Daniel Caesar), "In My Bones" (feat. Kimbra & Tank and The Bangas), and " All I Need " (with Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign), Jacob Collier has just shared the fourth preview of Djesse Vol. 3, "He Won't Hold You" (feat. Rapsody). Written about coming to peace with loneliness, the song's slow burning swell of harmonies and poignant piano leads back a soul-stirring verse from the rapper.Listen to "He Won't Hold You" (feat. Rapsody):https://jacobcollier.lnk.to/HeWontHoldYouPRWatch Jacob debut the song in his NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, perhaps his most precise and impeccable display of musicianship yet as he duplicates four versions of himself on different instruments: https://youtu.be/mJR6XSSKi-gShot over the course of six days, the 15-minute Tiny Desk performance required each Jacob to deliver a flawless, completely uninterrupted set of three songs. The video is the latest example of Jacob Collier exceeding his own, unprecedented number of possibilities: over the past several months at home in North London, he has set new self-shot standards of music during appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Later… with Jools Holland. He also launched a series of "InstaLiveDuos," hosting split-screen, live-streamed Instagram performances with Chris Martin, JoJo and more by mentally compensating for audio/video time delay, and raised over $30k for his band and crew by harmonizing fan videos.Pre-Order Djesse Vol. 3Photo by Dyan JongDjesse Vol. 3 Track ListCLARITYCount The People (feat. Jessie Reyez & T-Pain)In My Bones (feat. Kimbra & Tank and The Bangas)Time Alone With You (feat. Daniel Caesar)All I Need (with Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign)In Too Deep (feat. Kiana Ledé)ButterfliesSleeping On My DreamsRunning Outta Love (feat. Tori Kelly)Light It Up On MeHe Won't Hold You (feat. Rapsody)To SleepEarly Praise For Djesse Vol. 3"It's high praise to say this song sounds like a Stop Making Sense-era David Byrne working with a Rhythm Nation-era Janet Jackson, but the comparison is deserved."- Entertainment Weekly, on "In My Bones""'In My Bones' is a homage to Prince...every pause and transition gets a conspicuous musical flourish" - The New York Times"Every collaborator's voice layers over the other's gently, and the synth and autotune are just surprising enough without overpowering the whole effect. It feels like springtime in a song." - Teen Vogue, on " All I Need "Now 25, [Jacob Collier has] become the kind of unstoppable force who can tour the world behind a four-part, 50-song album he's releasing over the course of two or three years." - Stereogum"The polymath multi-instrumentalist is as much a classical musician as he is an a cappella composer as he is… a mad, mad genius." - Consequence of Sound"There's an entire galaxy within the jazzy groove Jacob Collier creates here, peppered with falsetto hooks and popping bass licks." - Top40-Charts.com



