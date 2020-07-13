Margo Price Releases That's How Rumors Get Started "One Of The Best Albums Of The Year" (Esquire)





Listen here, or live alongside Margo Price and Ann Powers during NPR Music's Listening Party at 3pm ET today on YouTube (RSVP), before she appears on All Things Considered this afternoon.



Throughout the day, in an effort to support Grimey's record store and three of Nashville's independent restaurants, Margo's Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner! initiative will deliver breakfast, lunch, dinner and vinyl LPs directly to fans, contact-free. Tonight, Spotify's Indigo playlist presents Margo Price: Live at Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge, a full-band, audience-less performance from Margo's favorite Nashville dive bar, streaming at 8pm ET here. Afterwards, she will spin a special episode of her internet radio show Runaway Horses, devoted to songs and stories from the album.



Tomorrow, Margo plays the Grand Ole Opry's Saturday Night Opry showcase to an online and radio-only audience, and on Monday she'll talk and perform on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!.



Over the past week Margo has been featured on the cover of Nashville Scene, and profiled by Vanity Fair, Esquire, The LA Times, and more. In naming That's How Rumors Get Started the Album Of The Week, Stereogum called it, "a warm, grounded, enormously appealing record with the sort of expansive live-in-studio glow that's proven so hard to capture in recent years."



That's How Rumors Get Started is Margo Price's third solo album, and debut for Loma Vista Recordings. While it was originally supposed to come out in May, and Margo details its postponement in a personal essay for Vogue and an interview on CBS This Morning: Saturday, it was primarily recorded in December 2018 at LA's EastWest Studios - find the full credits below.



Additional Praise for That's How Rumors Get Started

"Margo Price Is Ready to Save Rock and Roll" - Vanity Fair

"One of the best albums of the year...her most raucous, and rocking, work yet" - Esquire

"A shapeshifting disinclination to be pigeonholed, whether as a honky-tonk-friendly revivalist or a political protest singer...That's How Rumors Get Started underlines that [Price] has got the talent to take on whatever the future holds" - The Guardian

"Even as she pushes out the edges of Americana and country music, flexing her funk and rock bona fides, Price remains true to her blunt-yet-tender songwriting." - NPR Music

"'Rumors' places private struggles in a broader social context; it's a record about hitting the bottle and about staying too long in a dead-end relationship that's also a record about sexism and income inequality...a polished but deeply felt sound" - The LA Times

"'What Happened to Our Love?,' which sounds like the great

"The lyrics are evocative, poetic and biting; the path is Price's alone...Price has shown zero signs that success has changed her internal compass." - Nashville Scene, Cover Story

"In many ways, Price is country music's anti-star...but her boldness and honesty are just the icing on the cake of a well-rounded, badass artist." - Top40-Charts.com



That's How Rumors Get Started Track List

That's How Rumors Get Started

Letting Me Down

Twinkle Twinkle

Stone Me

Hey Child

Heartless Mind

What Happened To Our Love?

Gone To Stay

Prisoner Of The Highway

I'd Die For You

That's How Rumors Get Started Credits

Produced by Sturgill Simpson

Co-Produced by

Recorded by

Assistant Engineers: Sean Sullivan & Bo Bodnar

"Stone Me" and "Hey Child" Mixed by Tom Elmhirst

All Other Tracks Mixed by

Mastered by Richard Dodd

Recorded at EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, CA

Additional Recording at The Butcher Shoppe in Nashville, TN

Cover Photo by Bobbi Rich

All songs written by Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey, except "That's How Rumors Get Started," "What Happened To Our Love?" and "Prisoner Of The Highway" written by Margo Price.



Margo Price: Vocals, Acoustic Guitar

Sturgill Simpson: Vocals, Gut String

Matt Sweeney: Electric Guitar, 12 String Electric Guitar, Acoustic Guitar

Pino Palladino: Bass



Benmont Tench: Piano, Organ

Jeremy Ivey: 12 String Acoustic Guitar, Acoustic Guitar

Jamie Davis: Electric Guitar, 12 String Acoustic Guitar

Mike Rojas: Piano, Organ, Keys

Dillon Napier: Tambourine

Sam Bacco: Percussion

Dan Dugmore: Pedal Steel

Ashley Wilcoxson: Background Vocals

