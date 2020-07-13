Sony/ATV Wins Publisher Of The Year Award At 2020 BMI Pop Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Sony/ATV)
Today, Sony/ATV Music
Publishing announced it has won the Publisher of the Year award at BMI's 68th Annual Pop Awards, which took place virtually on July 13, 2020. The BMI Pop Awards celebrates the top publishers and songwriters of the past year's most-performed pop songs in the United States.
Sony/ATV and its songwriters secured this prestigious honor with 25 winning songs, including "Shallow
" by Lady Gaga, "Truth Hurts
" by Lizzo, "Beautiful
" by Bazzi
ft. Camila
Cabello, "High Hopes
" by Panic! At The Disco, "I Don't Care
" by Ed Sheeran
and Justin Bieber, "Old Town Road Remix" by Lil Nas X, and "Someone You Loved
" by Lewis Capaldi.
Additionally, Sony/ATV's Khalid
won the coveted Songwriter of the Year award for penning "Beautiful People," "Better," "Eastside
" and "Talk," which were four of BMI's top-performing songs of 2019.
Sony/ATV's winning songwriters also include Ed Sheeran, Frank Dukes, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Isley Juber, Normani, Sam Smith, RØMANS, Camila
Cabello, LOLO, Dreamlab, Kevin
Jonas, among many others.
Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated, "We're grateful for the Sony/ATV songwriters - without your hard work and fantastic creativity, an award like this is not possible. I also would like to thank the entire BMI team for honoring us and creating such a powerful platform to celebrate songwriters."