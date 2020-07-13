The Flamenco Rumba Rock N Roll Pioneers Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'The Greatest Hits Album!'





Gypsy Pistoleros return with an August 28th release, 'The Greatest Flamenco Sleaze Glam Band Ever!' - a best-of 18 track anthology album. Track lising has just been revealed!



1. AY QUE DOLOR,

2. PISTOLERO, PISTOLERO

3. LAST OF THE JET BOYZ

4. MANGI (PRINCE OF THIEVES)

5. WHATS IT LIKE TO BE A GIRL (IN THE HOUSE OF 1000 DOLLS)

6. UNA PARA TODO ES BANDIDO

7. LIVIN LA VIDA LOCA

8. CHICA S PELIGROSA

9. CHICA DE LA LUNA

10. THE CRAZY LOCO LOQUITO

11. CLOSE AS YOU'LL EVER BE,

12. WILD, BEAUTIFUL, DAMNED,

13. SANGRE TILL DAWN,

14. LOS SUENOS DE LOS MUERTOS

15. LIVIN DOWN WITH THE GYPSIES

16. GYPSIES, TRAMPS AND THIEVES

17. WILD IS THE WIND

18. FOREVER IS PARA SIEMPRE

The first single, 'Una para todo es Bandido' is out now! 'The Crazy Loco Loquito' is out 20th July



'Una para todo es Bandido' & 'The Cazy Loco Loquito' encompass what Gypsy Pistoleros are all about. One minute you could be sitting in Cabo sipping the most exquisite tequila the next you are downing pints in an underground club in London. Unique, engaging and dangerous, it pounces between upbeat Mariachi and street born-and-bred sleaze-drenched, fiery, rock.



GYPSY PISTOLEROS are still something truly unique and interesting in today's predictable musical landscape. A sound and style that mixes sleazy glam punk rock with flamenco influences with a shout out to Mexican folklore and Spanish tendencies.



GYPSY PISTOLEROS may be best described as being the ideal house band for the fictitious Titty Twister bar of Rodriguez's From Dusk Till Dawn. Between the nods to Morricone's tense, tumbleweed atmospheres and the Gypsy Kings' manic Mediterranean energy, a New York Dolls raw glam spark and a surplus of prime G 'n' R attitude, the Pistoleros' sonic style has roots has a widespread as the global fanbase it's been gathering since they began playing in 2005.



The sound is flamenco in a head on collision with punk/rock riffs, pounding bass and thrashing drums. The songs span madly in the best rock 'n' roll tradition with big hooks, attitude, and sleaze. Yet those flamenco breaks got into your head and refused to leave - this hybrid rocks.



This mongrel offspring of fiery flamenco passion and gritty gutter glam, the GYPSY PISTOLEROS' were born roamin' somewhere between Barcelona and Birmingham, brought into the world to a soundtrack stack-heeled anthems of sleazy '70s America. Standing alone in musical ancestry and sum sound, they were one one of those most rare acts who can honestly claim the tag 'unique'.



The insane inspiration came from frontman and songwriter Gypsy Lee Pistolero who began wielding this unique sound whilst living in Zaragoza (Spain) whilst supporting The Ramones and



The GYPSY PISTOLEROS have always had a reputation for danger and played five Rocklahoma festivals 2007-11, in Oklahoma, USA , where they appeared alongside Motley Crue, Guns n Roses, Poison, ZZ top, Twisted sister, Faster Pussycat, Vain, Papa Roach, Whitesnake, Skid Row,

Normally closing each night!



They have toured extensively, playing with the likes of The Ramones, L.A. Guns, Faster Pussycat, Adler's Appetite, UFO, Motorhead, Ratt, Dogs D'amour, Dirty Penny, Wrathchild, Vains Of Jenna, Twisted Sister, Poison, Vince Neil, Bang Tango, Skid Row, Slaughter, Faster Pussycat, Dokken and ZZ Top.



Singer Gypsy Lee Pistolero AKA Lee Mark Jones continues his Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 hit one-man show 'A Rock n Roll Suicide! Still Alive?' U.K Tour in October. The autobiographical story that included singing live, chronicling his life as a nearly never was Rockstar, ironically led to renewed interest in his musical career and the signing to Golden Robot.



The Gypsy Pistoleros line-up has been confirmed as

Gypsy Lee Pistolero - Vox,

Mark Westwood (Shadowland, Clive Nolan, GLP) - Guitars,

Ian MacDonald Walker - Bass B.Vox

Jan

Kris Jones - Trumpet & horns



They are at present recording a brand-new album 'The Mescalito Vampires!' in Black Tree Recording Studios, with guitarist Mark Westwood engineering & producing (The Beat, Dogs D'Amour, Hazel O'Connor, Dreadzone, etc) which will be released next year with the brand new Anthem for the underdog single 'Lost in a Town called Nowhere', out for XMas!




