Mabes Releases New Single 'Too Young To Love'

Mabes' forward-thinking, emotionally raw songwriting style, and driven ambition has led to relatable, cutting-edge intelligent pop that makes her stand out of the pack. With her dreamy vocals and an air of timeless authenticity, there's no doubt Mabes is cementing herself as a global entity and artist to watch in 2020 and beyond. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British folk-pop artist Mabes has no plans to slow down this year as she continues to pen sincere and heartfelt stories inspired by her youth. Today she returns with her new single "Too Young To Love" via Amuse / The Other Songs, with continued support on Spotify's New Music Friday (UK) and Apple playlists including New Music Daily, Today's Acoustic, Today's Easy Hits, and In My Room.The newcomer bares it all in her quick comeback, capturing the essence of young love and all its highs and lows. While Mabes creates an inviting atmosphere for the listener with her warm harmonies and signature acoustic guitar melodies, her lyrics mirror a personal discourse full of uncertainty. On the chorus she croons, "Is holding onto us even worse than giving up? 'Cause baby I'm cut down the middle, I know I should know but I don't. Could it be it's not enough? Or are we just too young to love?"Mabes elaborates further on the song, "What is love? And how will I know when I feel it? As we grow up, our love radar develops, and we find ourselves having romantic connections. When it's reciprocated it's the closest thing to magic, but when circumstances change so can the 'perfect soul mate'. How do we know when we've found love if we have yet to feel it before? How do we know when we have found 'the one' if we've only encountered a fraction of the people fate has set us up to meet in life?" She continues, "When is it worth the fight through struggles? And when is it time to walk away? Is it love? Or are we just comfortable and too fearful of the hurt if we said goodbye? What is love? At 24, maybe I'm too inexperienced to know, maybe I'm too young to love...""Too Young To Love" follows a steady onslaught of releases including her debut album Wait & See (2019) and her latest EP Keeping The Noise Down (May 2020). The EP, written partly in Nashville last year, is a pure reflection of her interest in Americana, country, and folk music and nod to the community she fell in love with during her time there. Each song on the EP is outfitted with poignant lyrics, rooted in folk sensibilities and wrapped with impeccable sincerity. The title track was co-written with Jonny Latimer (Ellie Goulding, Rag 'N' Bone Man) and bubbles with pop potential as Mabes opens a dialogue about social anxiety over irresistible electronics. The second track, "Stuck in the Rain," was co-written with Dan McDougall (Noel Gallagher) and tells a whimsical tale of hope and endurance. The guitar-heavy "Slow Drowning" and "Might As Well" (an infectious, mid-tempo slow-burner, featuring a breezy, anthemic chorus and luscious horns that was co-written with Quarry) complete the body of work. The EP visual, which illuminates Mabes' affinity for the '70s, transforms all four songs into one collective piece of art representative of her teenage years and is a glimpse of her creative prowess.Describing her sound as "honest" with "a country twang influenced by pop," Mabes first picked up the guitar at just 15 years old and learned to write as her fascination for British act Laura Marling's folk-poetry developed. Though oceans away in the UK, Mabes also developed an admiration for American artists and credits Carole King, Joni Mitchell, John Mayer, and The Smiths as some of her influences. To date, Mabes has reeled in global praise from 1883, American Songwriter, Clash, Euphoria, Ladygunn, Ones To Watch, and The Independent among many others. Her singles have additionally landed on Spotify's official playlists such as New Music Friday, Easy, Fresh & Chill, Hot Acoustics, Mellow Pop, No Stress, Very Nearly Nashville, and Sad Songs as well as Apple's New Music Daily, Acoustic Chill, Breaking Country, Breaking Singer-Songwriter, Country Risers, Country Wide, Mellow Days, Relax, Speakin' Easy, and Today's Acoustic playlists. Since her arrival just one year ago, Mabes' listenership has peaked at 1 million on Spotify while her collective streams across DSPs have surpassed 25 million.Mabes' forward-thinking, emotionally raw songwriting style, and driven ambition has led to relatable, cutting-edge intelligent pop that makes her stand out of the pack. With her dreamy vocals and an air of timeless authenticity, there's no doubt Mabes is cementing herself as a global entity and artist to watch in 2020 and beyond.



