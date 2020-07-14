Miiesha, Baker Boy Lead National Indigenous Music Awards Finalists





The awards, produced in partnership with NITV will be broadcast at 7pm (AEST) on August 8 across a host of platforms including NITV for free-to-air television,



Today's announcement of finalists in seven categories honour twenty-four First Nations artists, led by Miiesha and Baker Boy with three appearances each. Finalists also include



It has been a huge year for Indigenous artists with



Overseen by Creative



"What makes this year so exciting, is that we are able to involve and showcase many more of our First Nation artists & musicians through the virtual platform. Also to be able to connect regionally and remotely is extremely exciting," said Ben Graetz.



For the first time, the NIMAs will welcome a 100% First Nations camera crew for the production as well as a majority First Nations production crew as it moves towards a path of First Nations self-determination.



Head of Indigenous Content at SBS and NITV Channel Manager,

The



ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Baker Boy

Electric Fields

Emily Wurramara



Mau Power

Thelma Plum



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Archie Roach - Tell Me Why



Mau Power - Blue Lotus The Awakening

Miiesha - Nyaaringu

Ray Dimakarri Dixon - Standing Strong Mudburra Man



NEW TALENT OF THE YEAR

Allara

Dallas Woods

Kee'ahn

Miiesha

Mitch Tambo



INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE AWARD

Rrawun Maymuru & Nick Wales - Nyapililngu (Spirit Lady)





SONG OF THE YEAR

Alice Skye - I Feel Better But I Don't Feel Good

Baker Boy ft. Jess B - Meditjin

Briggs ft. Tim Minchin - House Fyre

Electric Fields &

Kee'ahn - Better Things

Thelma Plum - Homecoming Queen



FILM CLIP OF THE YEAR

Baker Boy ft. Jess B - Meditjin

Briggs ft. Tim Minchin - House Fyre

Dallas Woods - If It Glitters It's Gold

Miiesha - Drowning

Tasman Keith - Billy Bad Again



COMMUNITY CLIP OF THE YEAR

Booningbah Goories

Bwgcolman Mob

Githabul Next Generation

Iron Range Danger Gang

KDA Crew

Ntaria Connect New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The nominations for this year's National Indigenous Music Awards have been announced today, with a huge geographic and genre range, representing a true snapshot of Australia's First Nations talent.The awards, produced in partnership with NITV will be broadcast at 7pm (AEST) on August 8 across a host of platforms including NITV for free-to-air television, Double J on digital radio, National Indigenous Radio Service broadcasters on terrestrial radio and Twitter, Facebook and YouTube across the online world. The night will be hosted by Elaine Crombie (Top Of The Lake, Top End Wedding, Black Comedy) and Steven Oliver (Faboriginal, A Chance Affair, Black Comedy), bringing a fun and family-friendly program to screens and speakers of all sizes.Today's announcement of finalists in seven categories honour twenty-four First Nations artists, led by Miiesha and Baker Boy with three appearances each. Finalists also include Jessica Mauboy, Archie Roach, Thelma Plum, Mau Power, Briggs, Electric Fields, Dallas Woods, Kee'ahn and more, showing a rich breadth of talent from the grassroots, right through to chart-toppers and ARIA nominees.It has been a huge year for Indigenous artists with Jessica Mauboy hitting the #1 spot on the ARIA Albums chart with 'Hilda', while Miiesha's 'Nyaaringu' was triple j's Feature Album and is already making many critics' lists for 2020. Thelma Plum's 'Better in Blak' was a finalist in the prestigious Australian Music Prize while Uncle Archie Roach released his inspirational autobiography and the companion album 'Tell Me Why'. Our First Nations artists are more visible than ever before, raising their strong voices for #blacklivesmatter and taking centre stage in the nation's response to COVID-19 providing inspiration and innovation with webcasts and online performances which have pushed our music and culture to an increasingly international audience.Overseen by Creative Director Ben Graetz, the NIMAs will be live from Larrakia Country (Darwin), with artists joining in from around the country performing live, accepting awards and joining in the national celebration of Indigenous music. Performers, guests, the Hall of Fame inductee and a few very special surprises will be announced soon for what is sure to be an unmissable community event."What makes this year so exciting, is that we are able to involve and showcase many more of our First Nation artists & musicians through the virtual platform. Also to be able to connect regionally and remotely is extremely exciting," said Ben Graetz.For the first time, the NIMAs will welcome a 100% First Nations camera crew for the production as well as a majority First Nations production crew as it moves towards a path of First Nations self-determination.Head of Indigenous Content at SBS and NITV Channel Manager, Tanya Orman, said: "Here at NITV, the NIMAs always hold a special spot on our events calendar. In a year that has been particularly challenging, we can't wait to celebrate the biggest and brightest talents in the First Nations music community and share the experience Australia wide."Primis Player PlaceholderThe National Indigenous Music Awards airs at 7pm AEST on August 8 across NITV, Double J, National Indigenous Radio Service, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.ARTIST OF THE YEARBaker BoyElectric FieldsEmily Wurramara Jessica MauboyMau PowerThelma PlumALBUM OF THE YEARArchie Roach - Tell Me Why Jessica Mauboy - HildaMau Power - Blue Lotus The AwakeningMiiesha - NyaaringuRay Dimakarri Dixon - Standing Strong Mudburra ManNEW TALENT OF THE YEARAllaraDallas WoodsKee'ahnMiieshaMitch TamboINDIGENOUS LANGUAGE AWARDRrawun Maymuru & Nick Wales - Nyapililngu (Spirit Lady) Stuart Nugget - Nayurni (Woman)SONG OF THE YEARAlice Skye - I Feel Better But I Don't Feel GoodBaker Boy ft. Jess B - MeditjinBriggs ft. Tim Minchin - House FyreElectric Fields & Keiino - Would I LieKee'ahn - Better ThingsThelma Plum - Homecoming QueenFILM CLIP OF THE YEARBaker Boy ft. Jess B - MeditjinBriggs ft. Tim Minchin - House FyreDallas Woods - If It Glitters It's GoldMiiesha - DrowningTasman Keith - Billy Bad AgainCOMMUNITY CLIP OF THE YEARBooningbah GooriesBwgcolman MobGithabul Next GenerationIron Range Danger GangKDA CrewNtaria Connect



