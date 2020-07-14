Miiesha, Baker Boy Lead National Indigenous Music Awards Finalists

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The nominations for this year's National
Indigenous Music
Awards have been announced today, with a huge geographic and genre range, representing a true snapshot of Australia's First Nations talent.
The awards, produced in partnership with NITV will be broadcast at 7pm (AEST) on August 8 across a host of platforms including NITV for free-to-air television, Double
J on digital radio, National
Indigenous Radio
Service broadcasters on terrestrial radio and Twitter, Facebook and YouTube across the online world. The night will be hosted by Elaine Crombie (Top Of The Lake, Top End Wedding, Black
Comedy) and Steven Oliver
(Faboriginal, A Chance Affair, Black
Comedy), bringing a fun and family-friendly program to screens and speakers of all sizes.
Today's announcement of finalists in seven categories honour twenty-four First Nations artists, led by Miiesha and Baker Boy with three appearances each. Finalists also include Jessica
Mauboy, Archie Roach, Thelma Plum, Mau Power, Briggs, Electric Fields, Dallas Woods, Kee'ahn and more, showing a rich breadth of talent from the grassroots, right through to chart-toppers and ARIA nominees.
It has been a huge year for Indigenous artists with Jessica
Mauboy hitting the #1 spot on the ARIA Albums chart with 'Hilda', while Miiesha's 'Nyaaringu' was triple j's Feature Album and is already making many critics' lists for 2020. Thelma Plum's 'Better in Blak' was a finalist in the prestigious Australian Music
Prize while Uncle Archie Roach released his inspirational autobiography and the companion album 'Tell Me Why'. Our First Nations artists are more visible than ever before, raising their strong voices for #blacklivesmatter and taking centre stage in the nation's response to COVID-19 providing inspiration and innovation with webcasts and online performances which have pushed our music and culture to an increasingly international audience.
Overseen by Creative Director
Ben Graetz, the NIMAs will be live from Larrakia Country (Darwin), with artists joining in from around the country performing live, accepting awards and joining in the national celebration of Indigenous music. Performers, guests, the Hall of Fame inductee and a few very special surprises will be announced soon for what is sure to be an unmissable community event.
"What makes this year so exciting, is that we are able to involve and showcase many more of our First Nation artists & musicians through the virtual platform. Also to be able to connect regionally and remotely is extremely exciting," said Ben Graetz.
For the first time, the NIMAs will welcome a 100% First Nations camera crew for the production as well as a majority First Nations production crew as it moves towards a path of First Nations self-determination.
Head of Indigenous Content at SBS and NITV Channel Manager, Tanya
Orman, said: "Here at NITV, the NIMAs always hold a special spot on our events calendar. In a year that has been particularly challenging, we can't wait to celebrate the biggest and brightest talents in the First Nations music community and share the experience Australia wide."
Primis Player Placeholder
The National
Indigenous Music
Awards airs at 7pm AEST on August 8 across NITV, Double
J, National
Indigenous Radio
Service, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Baker Boy
Electric Fields
Emily Wurramara
Jessica
Mauboy
Mau Power
Thelma Plum
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Archie Roach - Tell Me Why
Jessica
Mauboy - Hilda
Mau Power - Blue Lotus The Awakening
Miiesha - Nyaaringu
Ray Dimakarri Dixon - Standing Strong Mudburra Man
NEW TALENT OF THE YEAR
Allara
Dallas Woods
Kee'ahn
Miiesha
Mitch Tambo
INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE AWARD
Rrawun Maymuru & Nick Wales - Nyapililngu (Spirit Lady)
Stuart
Nugget - Nayurni (Woman)
SONG OF THE YEAR
Alice Skye - I Feel Better But I Don't Feel Good
Baker Boy ft. Jess B - Meditjin
Briggs ft. Tim Minchin - House Fyre
Electric Fields & Keiino
- Would I Lie
Kee'ahn - Better Things
Thelma Plum - Homecoming Queen
FILM CLIP OF THE YEAR
Baker Boy ft. Jess B - Meditjin
Briggs ft. Tim Minchin - House Fyre
Dallas Woods - If It Glitters It's Gold
Miiesha - Drowning
Tasman Keith - Billy Bad Again
COMMUNITY CLIP OF THE YEAR
Booningbah Goories
Bwgcolman Mob
Githabul Next Generation
Iron Range Danger Gang
KDA Crew
Ntaria Connect