Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording Rises To #2 On Billboard's 'Top Albums' & 'Top 200' Charts

Following the highly-anticipated film release of HAMILTON on Disney+, the HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is once again celebrating a new milestone after the album surged to the #2 position on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart on its 250th consecutive week, surpassing its previous peak position of #3, shortly after its initial release nearly five years ago. The new peak makes HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) the highest-charting cast album since 1969. Propelled by the new movie, the groundbreaking album also soared to #2 on the Billboard Top Albums Chart, with its largest consumption week to date.

Since its release in September 2015, the unprecedented collection has since gone on to become as ground-breaking as it's theatrical companion, with an astounding 5 Billion streams to date, 6X-Platinum certification by the RIAA and the Grammy Award for "Best Musical Theatre Album," to name a few. The HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) still holds the title for the biggest first week sales for a digital cast recording and the second biggest first week sales ever for any cast recording. What's more, 22 of the dual-disc album's 46 songs have earned individual RIAA-certifications; 17 gold & 5 platinum. (see complete list below.)

Disc 1

"Alexander Hamilton" - 1X PLATINUM
"Aaron Burr, Sir" - 1X PLATINUM
"My Shot" - 1X PLATINUM
"The Story Of Tonight" - GOLD
"The Schuyler Sisters" - 1X PLATINUM
"Farmer Refuted" - GOLD
"You'll Be Back" - GOLD
"Right Hand Man" - GOLD
"A Winter's Ball" - GOLD
"Helpless" - GOLD
"Satisfied" - 1X PLATINUM
"The Story of Tonight (Reprise)" - GOLD
"Wait For It" - GOLD
"Ten Duel Commandments" - GOLD
"That Would Be Enough"- GOLD
"Guns and Ships" - GOLD
"History Has Its Eyes On You" - GOLD
"Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)" - GOLD
"Dear Theodosia" - GOLD
"Non-Stop" - GOLD

Disc 2

"The Room Where It Happens"- GOLD
"Burn" - GOLD

HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) has been heralded as groundbreaking since its inception, with Rolling Stone proclaiming the collection as one of the, "most important music moments of the decade."

To continue Lin-Manuel Miranda's genre-defying vision for the Hamilton franchise, the HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) was soon followed by the now RIAA Gold-Certified collection, THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE, a revolutionary, first-of-its-kind, re-imagined collection of songs from the Broadway show, performed by some of music's beloved artists including Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Usher, Sia, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Chance The Rapper, Nas, Wiz Khalifa, Miguel, Queen Latifah, Ja Rule, Ashanti and more. The now RIAA Gold-Certified, ground-breaking album includes incredible reimagined versions of fan-favorites including "It's Quiet Uptown," "Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)" and the anthemic "My Shot," to name a few.

Lin-Manuel Miranda didn't stop there! He followed THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE with HAMILDROPS, a series of special songs and content that were released once a month, for 13 months consecutively, which included a posthumous release and tribute to the late rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep, a stunning visual for Andra Day's reimagined version of "Burn" and concluded with a remake of " One Last Time " featuring original cast member and TONY winner, Christopher Jackson and former President Barack Obama, who contributed an iconic recitation of a passage from George Washington's farewell address.

Produced by Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson & Tarik "Black Thought" Trotter, founding members of the GRAMMY®-winning hip-hop band, The Roots, "HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" marks the first album to be mixed and mastered at the legendary Atlantic Records Studio in New York City.




