Music Industry 14/07/2020

Kanye West Shares Artist Roster For Possible Yeezy Sound Streaming Service

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Early Saturday, 'Ye sent out a tweet captioned "YEEZY SOUND ROSTER PROPOSAL." In his tweet over the weekend, 'Ye shared a handwritten list of names captioned with "YEEZY SOUND ROSTER PROPOSAL." Leading the list is the underground duo, Abstract Mindstate, followed by G.O.O.D. Music artist CyHi The Prynce and Grammy-winning vocalist Tony Williams. Rounding up the proposed roster is Ye himself, Clipse, up and coming artist KC, along with his daughter North West.

In 2016, Kanye announced that he wanted to venture into the world of streaming. To do so, 'Ye revealed his plan to create the YEEZY Sound streaming platform. Like Tidal, Apple Music, and Spotify, YEEZY sound would contain exclusive video content as well as drops from artists aligned with the company. YEEZY Sound would also allow customers to stream TV, similar to Hulu Live or YouTube TV. 'Ye moved forward with this plan in 2017 when he filed to trademark the new service.

This tweet follows Kanye's massive deal with Gap and news that he would be running for president. After revealing some of his controversial political stances, it was reported that the rapper might be experiencing a bipolar episode. TMZ reported last week that West's family is "worried" about his current manic state, but they believe that his mental health will get better soon.






