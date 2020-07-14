Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 14/07/2020

Kygo & Tina Turner To Release Remix Of "What's Love Got To Do With It"!

Kygo & Tina Turner To Release Remix Of "What's Love Got To Do With It"!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary queen of rock and roll Tina Turner, 80, has come out of retirement and returned to the studio for a collaboration with international hitmaker, Kygo, for a remix of her iconic track What's Love Got To Do With It"

Kygo announced the news on Monday, writing, "Can't believe I'm releasing a collab with @tinaturner this Friday!"
He added, "'What's Love Got To Do With It' is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can't wait for you all to hear."

The DJ - real name Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll - made music history last year when his remix of Whitney Houston's cover Higher Love gave the late singer her first posthumous hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
That track was nearly 30 years in the making, as Houston - who died in 2012 - had previously recorded the cover of Steve Winwood's 1986 no. 1 hit in 1990, which was then given the remix treatment by Kygo.






