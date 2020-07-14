Kygo & Tina Turner To Release Remix Of "What's Love Got To Do With It"!





Kygo announced the news on Monday, writing, "Can't believe I'm releasing a collab with @tinaturner this Friday!"

He added, "'What's Love Got To Do With It' is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can't wait for you all to hear."



The DJ - real name Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll - made music history last year when his remix of Whitney Houston's cover Higher Love gave the late singer her first posthumous hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

