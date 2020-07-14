Pitbull Partners With LiveXLive For Multi-Year Deal To Develop, Produce & Distribute Unique Original Content







PItbull's first move into Pay-Per-View live stream performances kicks off on Saturday,

"It is an honor to partner with LiveXLive. Robert Ellin, Dermot McCormick and Norm Pattiz share the same vision when it comes to arts and commerce," said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). "We are excited to produce our first pay-per-view live stream and podcast. We will also develop a platform for artists to create content in our new world that will inspire fans around the globe."



Sponsorship opportunities and exclusive content will be available for brands in key categories.



Premiering this fall, LiveXLive will produce and distribute Pitbull's first weekly video podcast on its own platform, including PodcastOne. Each week,

"Pitbull is a world-class businessman and entertainer whose global reach and accessibility as an artist makes him ideal for the LiveXLive platform. Together we stand to prove the multiplatform approach to monetizing music through audio and podcasting, on-demand, live stream and pay-per-view experiences and merchandise, too. It's an exciting time to be reinventing the content and distribution model for artists and to give consumers premium and exclusive content offerings," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive.





WATCH LiveXLive's Artist DNA profile on Pitbull: https://bit.ly/pitbull-dna



Since announcing PPV and digital touring in May 2020, LiveXLive has sold over thousands of PPV tickets in over 96 countries at an average ticket price of $27. LiveXLive's PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full length concerts and shows with unique behind the scenes footage, docureality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LiveXLive Media, a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year revenue-share content partnership with Grammy-winning international superstar Pitbull to produce and distribute a series of Pay-Per-View live stream concerts and original content, as well as launch Pitbull's first video podcast (Vodcast) show which will air on LiveXLive's recently-acquired podcasting platform - PodcastOne. Pitbull and LiveXLive Chairman and CEO Robert Ellin discussed the deal on CNBC's Closing Bell: https://bit.ly/PitbullRobEllin-CNBCPItbull's first move into Pay-Per-View live stream performances kicks off on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with four distinct events on consecutive weekends in September and October. Each show will include different themes, guests and staging. Ticket sales starting at $9.99 will go on sale August 14, 2020 on LiveXLive's site and apps, available at https://www.livexlive.com/."It is an honor to partner with LiveXLive. Robert Ellin, Dermot McCormick and Norm Pattiz share the same vision when it comes to arts and commerce," said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). "We are excited to produce our first pay-per-view live stream and podcast. We will also develop a platform for artists to create content in our new world that will inspire fans around the globe."Sponsorship opportunities and exclusive content will be available for brands in key categories. Future ticket bundles including VIP, merchandise, meet & greets and subscriptions will be announced at a later date.Premiering this fall, LiveXLive will produce and distribute Pitbull's first weekly video podcast on its own platform, including PodcastOne. Each week, Pitbull will host celebrity guests as they discuss entrepreneurship, culture, music, inspiration and all things "Mr. Worldwide", reaching 102 million of Pitbull's followers through social media."Pitbull is a world-class businessman and entertainer whose global reach and accessibility as an artist makes him ideal for the LiveXLive platform. Together we stand to prove the multiplatform approach to monetizing music through audio and podcasting, on-demand, live stream and pay-per-view experiences and merchandise, too. It's an exciting time to be reinventing the content and distribution model for artists and to give consumers premium and exclusive content offerings," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. Pitbull and LiveXLive will develop and co-produce all of the original and exclusive content which will be made available on LiveXLive's wholly-owned and operated streaming and podcast platforms and cross-promoted across Pitbull's various social media and branded channels. All content will feed into LiveXLive's advertising, PPV, sponsorship and subscription offerings.WATCH LiveXLive's Artist DNA profile on Pitbull: https://bit.ly/pitbull-dnaSince announcing PPV and digital touring in May 2020, LiveXLive has sold over thousands of PPV tickets in over 96 countries at an average ticket price of $27. LiveXLive's PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full length concerts and shows with unique behind the scenes footage, docureality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks. Future scheduled PPV events include top artists such as Pitbull, K-Pop sensation Monsta X, Nelly, Jeremih and many more. Pitbull invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY®-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, single sales of over 80 million, and cumulative views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change. Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he was honored by the United Nations General Assemblyon behalf of Clean Water Here; he is a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami; and he was honored alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit. Pitbull and Horizon Media have partnered to launch 305 Worldwide, a new multicultural marketing agency. The first partnership secured through 305 Worldwide is Pitbull's multi platform marketing collaboration with Boost Mobile. Pitbull has performed for millions worldwide and even joined forces with the #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, for numerous engagements around the globe. He maximizes his own creative, entrepreneurial and personal freedom yet again on the Latin album LIBERTAD 548 — his first project released independently under his own Mr. 305 Records on September 27, 2019.



