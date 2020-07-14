Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
The Legends Of Music Collection Brings Music Enthusiasts Something New To Collect
New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Asset Marketing Services) Asset Marketing Services is pleased to offer the Legends of Music Collection, a coin series featuring the portraits of some of the most iconic artists in music history. Known for his involvement in the record industry and artistic portrayals of famous personalities, American artist Sid Maurer's passion for painting and music unite to create the stunning portraits displayed on the Legends of Music coin series. Music enthusiasts and collectors alike will appreciate the limited series, which features an assortment of the world's top recording artists emblazoned on 1-ounce .999 fine silver coins.

Musicians immortalized on the coin art include:
Mick Jagger
Michael Jackson
Madonna
Elvis Presley
David Bowie
Bob Marley

Each celebrity portrait created by Sid Maurer carries a unique design with impeccable detail and selective colorization that resembles a miniature vinyl record. With only 10,000 pieces being produced per design, the opportunity to own a collectible coin from this beloved series may never come around again.

Each collectible coin resembling a vinyl record arrives housed in a "Sid Maurer's Celebrity Icons©" box wrapped in a sleeve showcasing the celebrity icon depicted on the coin. Each coin is $5 legal tender backed by Solomon Islands and will include a Certificate of Authenticity with an "Official Licensed Product" hologram sticker to further ensure authenticity.

"We are thrilled to make this special collection available to both music enthusiasts and avid coin collectors. The artistry and skill used in crafting the Legends of Music Collection have resulted in a new way fans can celebrate their favorite musicians," said Kelsey Knight, Director of Digital Marketing, Asset Marketing Services.

Since 1984 Asset Marketing Services, LLC (AMS) has provided collectors, history buffs and others with ancient coins that range from those dating back more than 2,000 years to the latest three-dimensional works of modern coin art. The company is a leading provider of precious metal coins to collectors around the world. Asset Marketing Services provides unmatched customer service, product knowledge and a comprehensive product offering. The company's foundation is built on its iCARE values of integrity, communication, accountability, respect and energy in its relationships with employees, customers, suppliers and stakeholders. Learn more at amsi-corp.com.
https://amsi-corp.com






