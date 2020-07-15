Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 15/07/2020

Stockholm-Based Singer Songwriter Annamay Releases Two Singles With Newly Recruited Band

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stockholm-based songstress Annamay has released two new singles, "Out Of Reach" and "Om Hon Hade Vetat", with her newly recruited band. A full set of muscians from various genres, and the mix is right down Annamay's alley.

About "Out Of Reach" from the Artist:
A song about lost opportunities that may arise again (if you really want them to..) <3
Living, loving, in solitude, longing for that special person.

Annamay is a singer-songwriter and engineer based in Stockholm, Sweden. Her pop-rock music infuses hints of soulful folk and country, along with a poetic lyricism. Her music communicates feelings of truth, freedom and female empowerment driven by her evocative and captivating vocals.

Born at the footsteps of the mountains in Åre, the Swedish songstress began learning music and songwriting at the young age of 10. Alongside of music, she developed her professional career to become an expert level engineer in underground infrastructure and urban planning. For the artist, music is channel to find balance in an otherwise hectic world.

