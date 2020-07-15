Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 15/07/2020

New Jersey-Based Grapefruit Sound Lab Release New Single 'Dum Dum Gun' Featuring Sarah Naughton

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jersey-based Grapefruit Sound Lab has brought a surprising twist to his unique brand of electronica with this departure track off his upcoming album, Eight Days Across America. "Dum Dum Gun" is a reflective, folkish departure from GSL's usual driving house beats and synth-heavy sound. Taking influence from medieval folk music, classical solfeggios and collaborating vocalist Sarah Naughton's pitch-perfect tone, this unique single relays a stark lyrical message couched in beautiful music.

Inspired by classic American patriotic songs and well suited for folk festivals and peace gatherings, Dum Dum Gun was written in response to the senseless gun violence plaguing the USA.

From the Artist: "The melody for Dum Dum Gun came to me in a dream. It was an instant earworm that had to be dealt with. I was visualizing a medieval "puppet king" being taken far too seriously by the subjects, sauntering by, only to be laughed at from behind. I also wanted, at some point, to compose something in this realm, so it seemed like I was being handed a celestial opportunity. In my own mind, the "home made solfeggio" of "boom boom bang, &c." helped the lyrics flow.
This song is meant to bridge the divide and bring us together as friends and neighbors instead of dividing us, suspiciously as enemies."
Dum Dum Gun is out now via Howe Records.

With influences ranging from quintessential freestyle, electro, and house, to classic rock, and back again through the classical repertoire, New York native Robert Cotnoir has seamlessly honed a sound that is at once both comforting and familiar, all while being undoubtedly of the times. His songwriting is pensive, self-referential and philosophical with themes about pleasure seeking, wandering souls, loss, pride, jealousy, redemption, salvation, and the struggle between faith and fact, spirit and mind, good and evil. Riding the success of a distinguished career as one of Hollywood's top award-winning motion picture music editors, Robert is honored and humbled by his collaboration with Amuka, Sarah Naughton, Gina Volpe, and everyone who has contributed their time and talent to this project. He is looking forward to what the future has in store, especially the release of the full length Grapefruit Sound Lab album Eight Days Across America on vinyl.

Sarah Naughton - BIO (Dum Dum Gun & A Song About Freedom vocalist)
Sarah Naughton is a singer, actor, writer, and an Earphones-award-winning audiobook narrator. As an actor, Sarah has performed in many of New York's most illustrious venues, Lincoln Center (Romeo and Juliet), Roundabout Theater Company (Diamond Alice) and Second Stage (Saturday Night). She's also half of the musical comedy duo Jake and Sarah Present. Their political satire cabaret, Javanka, recently wrapped its east coast tour. Sarah holds a BFA from NYU Tisch and is a proud member of Actors' Equity. www.sarah-naughton.com
https://www.sarah-naughton.com/
@illuminaughton
www.grapefruitsoundlab.com
howerecords.com
tinyurl.com/yb3aqzrh
tinyurl.com/ydghf883






