New Jersey-Based Grapefruit Sound Lab Release New Single 'Dum Dum Gun' Featuring Sarah Naughton





Inspired by classic American patriotic songs and well suited for folk festivals and peace gatherings, Dum Dum Gun was written in response to the senseless gun violence plaguing the USA.



From the Artist: "The melody for Dum Dum Gun came to me in a dream. It was an instant earworm that had to be dealt with. I was visualizing a medieval "puppet king" being taken far too seriously by the subjects, sauntering by, only to be laughed at from behind. I also wanted, at some point, to compose something in this realm, so it seemed like I was being handed a celestial opportunity. In my own mind, the "home made solfeggio" of "boom boom bang, &c." helped the lyrics flow.

This song is meant to bridge the divide and bring us together as friends and neighbors instead of dividing us, suspiciously as enemies."

Dum Dum Gun is out now via Howe Records.



With influences ranging from quintessential freestyle, electro, and house, to classic rock, and back again through the classical repertoire, New York native Robert Cotnoir has seamlessly honed a sound that is at once both comforting and familiar, all while being undoubtedly of the times. His songwriting is pensive, self-referential and philosophical with themes about pleasure seeking, wandering souls, loss, pride, jealousy, redemption, salvation, and the struggle between faith and fact, spirit and mind, good and evil. Riding the success of a distinguished career as one of Hollywood's top award-winning motion picture music editors, Robert is honored and humbled by his collaboration with Amuka,







https://www.sarah-naughton.com/

@illuminaughton

www.grapefruitsoundlab.com

howerecords.com

tinyurl.com/yb3aqzrh

