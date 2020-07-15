Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 15/07/2020

Seattle Classic Rock Band Sundogs Deliver Electrified Jams & Jazz Fusion On New Album "The Code"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Seattle-based Classic Rock Jazz Fusion band Sundogs have evolved their signature sound on third full-length album The Code. Led by Stan Snow and Jed Moffitt, Sundogs recorded the album at Magellan Creek Studios. On "The Code, Sundogs sound like a seasoned rock and roll band having a blast.
The new album has 12 songs that were recorded and filmed in 2019. There are some legendary musicians on this album. Alan White (YES, John Lennon) plays drums on the song Freedom. Ben Smith (Heart) plays drums on Pick It Up, Ride and Jennifer.

See links below for more information, as well as liner notes, lyrics and credits.

Much like their last album "Legends in Their Own Minds", Sundogs will be going above and beyond in making "The Code" a video album. Videos are planned for all 12 songs.
This collection is recommended for fans of Tom Petty, Steely Dan, the Stones, Leonard Cohen, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Paul Simon.

Stan Snow and Jed Moffitt have lived a storied music career. Growing up in the backwater neighborhoods of Fremont, California, they honed their songwriting, production and musicianship to a point where now, a few years later, they are releasing their third album, The Code, via Magellan Creek Studios in Seattle, WA.

The Sundogs, as they are now called, grew up listening to everything from Miles Davis to Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin to Bob Marley, Tom Petty to Steely Dan, Leonard Cohen to Aaron Copland, Randy Newman to Jackson Browne, Peter Gabriel to the Rolling Stones, John Coltrane to the Beatles, Bob Dylan to the Who.

Stan Snow's guitar playing has been influenced by Robben Ford, Larry Carlton, Michael Hedges, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Pat Metheny, Steve Morse, Lee Ritenour, Steve Howe, Carlos Santana, Chuck Berry, BB King and Eric Clapton.

Jed Moffitt's keyboard playing has been influenced by Bill Evans, Bruce Hornsby, Keith Jarrett, McCoy Tyner, Oscar Peterson, Lyle Mays, Bud Powell, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Brad Mehldau, Larry Goldings, Benmont Tench and Roy Bittan.

Snow and Moffitt's primary goal in music is to satisfy the music fan within. "If it sounds good to us and it's something that we like listening to over and over, that is the driving force in how we write, arrange, produce and record. We are doing it for the pure joy of it".

Snow and Moffitt would like to thank so many great musicians and friends who have been helping the Sundogs to make the music happen - Lyle Workman, Mike Stone, Mia Boyle, Alan White, Ben Smith, Eric Patterson, Javier Gonzalez, Jazmin Moreno Candia, Sisko, Don Gunn, Ed Brooks, Larry Mahlis, Felicia Dale, Chris Symer, Brad Gibson, Artie Huycke, Hans Teuber, Jack Klitzman, Andy Omdahl and many others.
The Sundogs are currently at work on their next album.






Most read news of the week
Dianthus Featuring Twin Sisters Jackie And Jessica Parry Sign With Deko Entertainment And Release New Single And Video For "Realms"
Toots & The Maytals Releases New Single 'Warning Warning'
Blackbear Releases "Queen Of Broken Hearts" New Single And Music Video Out Now
Neon Trees Releases New Song 'Mess Me Up'
Ramsey Lewis Continues Monthly Online Performance Series With The Beatles Songbook
El Dusty Releases 'Escandalo' Featuring Monophonicos With Aftercluv
Bay Area Fusion Alternative Duo Latin Killers Releases Video For "Cúrame"
Indie Rock Band Saint Mars Releases 'Ocean Blues'
Fiona Adams, Beatles Photographer, Dead At 84




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0198650 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018620491027832 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how