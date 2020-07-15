Northwest String Summit Announces Final Lineup For 'Hiding Out At Home: A Virtual Northwest String Summit'





Longtime String Summit-goers will be happy to know that the annual Lilli Trippe Memorial Headshave will be held digitally on Sunday's stream. The festival's emcee, Pastor Tim Christensen, will be shaving his head for the 2nd time for this amazing cause. Click here for a history of this loving festival tradition. Conscious Alliance's Art That Feeds food drive is offering a unique commemorative Hiding Out At Home poster benefitting the Washington County, Oregon, Food Shelter. The poster is available here and other virtual String Summit merchandise can be purchased here. Every festivalgoer's favorite non-partisan voter registration organization, HeadCount, will also be participating in Hiding Out At Home to help bring awareness to the election year cycle and to aid viewers in registering to vote.

"The intent of this project is to co-create something NEW and exciting alongside-albeit 6ft apart-many of our Kinfolk and industry family; something that will help, in our own way, ease some pains and frustrations of the current state of affairs through art, music and virtual community," say festival organizers in a statement regarding this year's Northwest String Summit live stream. "It is an understatement to say that it is tough to see the beautiful brothers and sisters of the music industry-crew and artists-struggle so much without income, gigs, and only a few outlets of expression. This stream is for them! Much of the money raised by the Virtual NWSS will go back to the artists and crew of our event and industry. By doing so we feel we've created a beautifully unique product that truly captures the energetic essence of NWSS at Horning's Hideout. We believe that you will feel much of the same love, excitement, and community as is if you were actually there...with a little less dust."

For more information on Hiding Out At Home: A Virtual Northwest String Summit and to buy passes and commemorative merchandise, please visit stringsummit.com.



Live Performances: Yonder Mountain String Band, Paul Hoffman & Dave Bruzza (Greensky Bluegrass), Adam Aijala (YMSB) & Andy Thorn (Leftover Salmon), Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall & Jeremy Garrett (The Infamous Stringdusters), John Craigie, Bonnie Paine,



Remote Performances: Brendan Bayliss performs 30db (Umphrey's McGee), Rick &



Archival Performances: Yonder Mountain String Band (6/2/2004), Greensky Bluegrass (7/21/2018), Del McCoury Band (7/18/2015), Del & Dawg (7/19/2015), Railroad Earth (7/19/2018), The Infamous Stringdusters (7/20/2018), Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (7/19/2019), and Fruition (7/20/2019).



