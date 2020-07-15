Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 15/07/2020

Falling In Reverse Drop Previously Unreleased Song 'Carry On'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Falling In Reverse have shared the not-so-new song "Carry On." The song was originally recorded during the sessions for 2017's Coming Home and was previously unreleased. The band revisited the track and decided now was the time to share it with the world.

The band's latest smash hit single "Popular Monster" enjoyed a multi-week stint as the No. 1 rock radio song in the country. The song landed in the top spot on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Chart, and the Nielsen Rock Chart. The chart-topping hit marked the first No.1 single of Falling In Reverse's career. It also follows the recent gold certification of the band's 2011-released debut album The Drug in Me Is You and a sold-out anniversary tour.






Most read news of the week
Dianthus Featuring Twin Sisters Jackie And Jessica Parry Sign With Deko Entertainment And Release New Single And Video For "Realms"
Blackbear Releases "Queen Of Broken Hearts" New Single And Music Video Out Now
Bay Area Fusion Alternative Duo Latin Killers Releases Video For "Cúrame"
Indie Rock Band Saint Mars Releases 'Ocean Blues'
Chanique Rogers Releases New Music Video For "I Can"
Kygo & Tina Turner To Release Remix Of "What's Love Got To Do With It"!
Khalid & Post Malone Tie For BMI Songwriter Of The Year; BMI Salutes Its Top Songwriters For The 2020 BMI Pop Awards
The Flamenco Rumba Rock N Roll Pioneers Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'The Greatest Hits Album!'
Murielle Shares 'So Much!' Video




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0202761 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024380683898926 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how