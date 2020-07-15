Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 15/07/2020

Problem Releases Official Remix Of 'Don't Be Mad At Me' Featuring Freddie Gibbs And Snoop Dogg

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-talented Grammy-nominated Compton musician Problem returns to his day 1 collaborators Freddie Gibbs and Snoop Dogg to remix his stand-out track "Don't Be Mad At Me" from his recently released Coffee & Kush Vol 1 album. The remix brings 3 artists together as they put aside their egos to make amends with their queens. Produced by DJ Kai and Miles Rose, the hypnotizing track adds Freddie Gibbs' raw scorching bars followed by Snoop Dogg's smooth and seductive flow while Problem charms his way back in. Coffee and Kush Vol 1 is available now via Diamond Lane Music Group/Rostrum Records.

Problem explains, "Freddie has been my dawg since we first started. He was on Mollywood 1 & 3. Snoop is a king. Any time he grants me with his presence, I honor it. I appreciate what these two bring to the game. And it was fun taking them out of their element."

Problem continues, "I want this song to help couples get through these tough quarantine times together. Don't sweat the small stuff. Being the bigger person is the key. The song was actually recorded as a real apology. I was wrong about something we had a small argument about and instead of just saying sorry, I went and did the song and sent it to her. It worked lol."
"Don't Be Mad At Me" has gained millions of streams on DSP's and has landed on sought after playlists.






