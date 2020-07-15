Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 15/07/2020

Bronx, Ny, Indie Pop And R&b Music Artist Jewels Readies Her Debut Album

Bronx, Ny, Indie Pop And R&b Music Artist Jewels Readies Her Debut Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We listened to Jewels teaser EP #CurrentSituation throughout the entire quarantine, and now we are addicted to the leading single "Fever" off her upcoming debut album.

If you have never heard about the 'other' Lopez from 'The Bronx', let UPC Magazine be the first to introduce you. Jewels is hands down the best up-and-coming musician emerging out of the New York Metro area. She signed with an independent record label during Summer 2019, after years of self promotion online, doing talent shows, and also trying out for American Idol and X-Factor. While she has built a nice pocket of strong supporters, Jewels' career finally received the opportunity it needed when she released her first single "Fallin", in September of 2019, via MVB RECORDS.



Now she's getting ready to release her official debut album on August 3rd, and the two lead singles off the album are really setting the stage for what seems like her best work yet. The first single "Fever" was released on July 4th, and is already pacing to be her best release since signing her record deal. The second lead single is called "Foggy Nights", and you can hear it on her instagram page @TalentedJewels, and it's currently on prerelease on Apple Music, with a July 20th official release date.

While "Fever" is her most addicting song to date, "Foggy Nights" is something very special. It's retro 80s vibe will have her fans solidify Jewels as one of the best song writers and music makers coming out of NYC. From the intro, "Foggy Nights" will have its listeners teleported back to the future of the 1980s, and its creative lyrics and hook will sure create a new niche-fanbase for Jewels and her music.

We can't wait for the official title of Jewels debut album. The two lead singles are really setting the stage for what this album is going to sound like, and we can't wait to hear it.

Listeners can visit Jewels at her official website www.TalentedJewels.com.






