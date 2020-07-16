The Michael Jackson Channel To Launch Today On SiriusXM





Michael Jackson's music continues to thrill fans and inspire artists all over the world. Thriller (1982) remains the best-selling album of all time, with sales in excess of 100 million copies worldwide. In addition, his albums Off the Wall (1979), Bad (1987), Dangerous (1991), and HIStory (1995), also rank among the best-selling of all time. At the end of last year, Michael's albums held spots on ten of Billboard's year end charts and on-demand streams of his music increased by 23%, outpacing the industry at large. With over 70 million Facebook followers, 17 million YouTube subscribers and 7.3 billion streams last year alone, he remains one of the most popular artists of all time. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Michael Jackson Estate announced today that THE MICHAEL JACKSON CHANNEL will launch at 12 pm ET on SiriusXM today, July 15. The channel will be available on the SiriusXM app, internet connected devices and smart speakers in your home. Additionally, channel 50 will become The Michael Jackson Channel from July 15 at 12:00 pm ET through July 21.THE MICHAEL JACKSON CHANNEL chronicles the recorded music and planet-tilting career of the trailblazing legendary singer, dancer, songwriter, producer, philanthropist and mogul who is the #1 catalog streaming artist in the world. Michael's music is relevant now more than ever with his messages about unity, love and the Black experience in America.For 30 days, 24 hours a day, fans can immerse themselves in the record-shattering hit singles and tracks from Michael's historic, door-opening solo album, Off The Wall, galaxy-quaking juggernaut Thriller and the worldwide, multi-platinum albums (and singles) that came behind it, including Bad, Dangerous, HIStory: Past, Present and Future and Invincible. The channel will also feature live performances by Michael from his sellout Bad tour during its triumphant stand at the U.K.'s Wembley Stadium and early tracks from his days at Motown. Additionally, special King of Pop playlists curated by guest DJs including Akon, Rodney Jerkins, as well as Jackson 5 members and brothers, Jackie, Marlon and Tito, have been created especially for the channel.THE MICHAEL JACKSON CHANNEL is voiced by journalist/essayist/author Steven Ivory whose byline has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Billboard, the Hollywood Reporter, Essence and Vibe, among other media outlets. Ivory is a long time Jackson family friend and interviewed Michael Jackson, his sister and brothers many times over the years. He weaves history, context and insight around Michael's music and the artists who influenced Michael (James Brown, Jackie Wilson, Sly & the Family Stone) and artists influenced by Michael (Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Usher), all of whose music are a part of the programming.Ivory has also created a playlist he is calling Now More Than Ever as a soundtrack for this important moment in history. "Michael's music has always rallied the world to acknowledge historical anguish in songs and videos such as 'They Don't Really Care About Us' and 'Black or White," says Ivory. "At the same time, he aspired to unify and lead the world with inspiring anthems like 'Heal the World' and 'Earth Song' which addressed issues that were important to him such as the care of our planet." The Now More Than Ever King of Pop Playlist premiers on Friday, July 17 at 7:00 pm ET.Michael Jackson's music continues to thrill fans and inspire artists all over the world. Thriller (1982) remains the best-selling album of all time, with sales in excess of 100 million copies worldwide. In addition, his albums Off the Wall (1979), Bad (1987), Dangerous (1991), and HIStory (1995), also rank among the best-selling of all time. At the end of last year, Michael's albums held spots on ten of Billboard's year end charts and on-demand streams of his music increased by 23%, outpacing the industry at large. With over 70 million Facebook followers, 17 million YouTube subscribers and 7.3 billion streams last year alone, he remains one of the most popular artists of all time.



