Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 16/07/2020

Sam Hunt Announces Vinyl Version Of His Latest Album "Southside," Out July 17, 2020

Sam Hunt Announces Vinyl Version Of His Latest Album "Southside," Out July 17, 2020
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sam Hunt will release the vinyl version of his latest album, SOUTHSIDE, on Friday (July 17th). The collection, which includes a free poster, features 12 songs including his multi-week No. 1 and six-times platinum "Body Like A Backroad," the recent No. 1 smash "Kinfolks" and "Hard to Forget,"which is poised to hit the top of the country charts next week.

Sam says the title SOUTHSIDE seemed to fit the songs he collected for the record. "The album title came well after all the songs were finished. I essentially sat down and made a list of potential titles and just off the top of my head, I just sort of started writing down words or phrases that felt like the songs or felt like the record. SOUTHSIDE was the one that just kept standing out. I didn't put a whole lot of thought into why that was the case. Southside just for me is a phrase that just feels like my rural and urban roots, you know, where I'm from, I kind of feel like I'm from the south side of that place, and obviously, the word south is in the title so there's association with being from the South. More than having a really good backstory for the title, it just felt - when I looked at it on the page - it felt like the record."

SOUTHSIDE VINYL TRACK LIST:
SIDE A
2016
Hard To Forget
Kinfolks
Young Once
Body Like A Back Road
That Ain't Beautiful
SIDE B
Let It Down
Downtown's Dead
Nothing Lasts Forever
Sinning With You
Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's
Drinkin' Too Much






Most read news of the week
The Flamenco Rumba Rock N Roll Pioneers Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'The Greatest Hits Album!'
Khalid & Post Malone Tie For BMI Songwriter Of The Year; BMI Salutes Its Top Songwriters For The 2020 BMI Pop Awards
Blackbear Releases "Queen Of Broken Hearts" New Single And Music Video Out Now
Pitbull Partners With LiveXLive For Multi-Year Deal To Develop, Produce & Distribute Unique Original Content
African American High School Music Group Releases Groundbreaking Animated Video Addressing Current Social Issues
Northwest String Summit Announces Final Lineup For 'Hiding Out At Home: A Virtual Northwest String Summit'
Bronx, Ny, Indie Pop And R&b Music Artist Jewels Readies Her Debut Album
Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording Rises To #2 On Billboard's 'Top Albums' & 'Top 200' Charts
Kygo & Tina Turner To Release Remix Of "What's Love Got To Do With It"!




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0223780 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023989677429199 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how