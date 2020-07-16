Sam Hunt Announces Vinyl Version Of His Latest Album "Southside," Out July 17, 2020





Sam says the title SOUTHSIDE seemed to fit the songs he collected for the record. "The album title came well after all the songs were finished. I essentially sat down and made a list of potential titles and just off the top of my head, I just sort of started writing down words or phrases that felt like the songs or felt like the record. SOUTHSIDE was the one that just kept standing out. I didn't put a whole lot of thought into why that was the case. Southside just for me is a phrase that just feels like my rural and urban roots, you know, where I'm from, I kind of feel like I'm from the south side of that place, and obviously, the word south is in the title so there's association with being from the South. More than having a really good backstory for the title, it just felt - when I looked at it on the page - it felt like the record."



SOUTHSIDE VINYL TRACK LIST:

SIDE A

2016

Hard To Forget

Kinfolks

Young Once

Body Like A Back Road

That Ain't Beautiful

SIDE B

Let It Down

Downtown's Dead

Nothing Lasts Forever

Sinning With You

Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's

