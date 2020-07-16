Oliver Malcolm's New Song "The Machine" Out Now





Praise for

"Oliver Malcolm is the dynamic rising star ready kick up a storm with his diverse, new punk-indebted EP" — NME

"With its deep bassline and bluesy melodies alchemizing jazz and pop influences, he crafts an almost tangible atmosphere of melancholy [in "Helen"] as pleas to a woman echo throughout" — Pigeons & Planes, Best New Artist

"The drums lurch toward the offbeats, some looped guitar picking tugs against that pulse and Malcolm's voice is a rattled, quavery moan...Everything stays off-kilter for the two and a half paranoid minutes of "Switched Off" by

"Oliver Malcolm's 'Switched Up' Is Intoxicating… new single 'Switched Up' is a mesh of influences, a confluence of sounds, a mosaic of techniques." — CLASH

"A lot of artists claim genre-blending style, but Malcolm's is altogether impossible to define. Is it alt-blues? Dark electro-pop? Folk-hip-hop? Does it matter?" — TIME Magazine, Best New Song

"The hip-hop producer-turned-twisted musical anarchist is making songs for nobody but himself. You'll love them anyway." — i-D Magazine



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Consistently bringing his one-man-production skills to create a one of a kind soundscape, rising act Oliver Malcolm is back with his next track, "The Machine." This new cut is inspired by Oliver's love for The Clash as well as the gloomy grey atmosphere of his hometown in London, U.K. The track first premiered on BBC Radio 1's Indie Show with Jack Saunders, who delved deep into the meaning behind the track. Oliver tells the radio host that the lyrics revolt against the social institutions that prioritize material and financial gain above all else, transforming their subjects into simple cogs in "The Machine." Fast becoming known for his eclectic visual pairings to his songs, Oliver will release a video for the track in a couple of weeks.Praise for Oliver Malcolm:"Oliver Malcolm is the dynamic rising star ready kick up a storm with his diverse, new punk-indebted EP" — NME"With its deep bassline and bluesy melodies alchemizing jazz and pop influences, he crafts an almost tangible atmosphere of melancholy [in "Helen"] as pleas to a woman echo throughout" — Pigeons & Planes, Best New Artist"The drums lurch toward the offbeats, some looped guitar picking tugs against that pulse and Malcolm's voice is a rattled, quavery moan...Everything stays off-kilter for the two and a half paranoid minutes of "Switched Off" by Oliver Malcolm" — New York Times, Playlist"Oliver Malcolm's 'Switched Up' Is Intoxicating… new single 'Switched Up' is a mesh of influences, a confluence of sounds, a mosaic of techniques." — CLASH"A lot of artists claim genre-blending style, but Malcolm's is altogether impossible to define. Is it alt-blues? Dark electro-pop? Folk-hip-hop? Does it matter?" — TIME Magazine, Best New Song"The hip-hop producer-turned-twisted musical anarchist is making songs for nobody but himself. You'll love them anyway." — i-D Magazine Oliver Malcolm got his start early, teaching himself how to spin records at 12 years old. Shortly after, he downloaded Logic and taught himself how to produce - working with IDK, Alunageorge, Joey Bada$$, Jay Rock, Masego Tinashe and more. Now twenty, Oliver has developed his own voice. Touching everything from the production, vocals, songwriting, engineering, mixing and mastering, Oliver's sound is unique and does not fit the mold of one genre. A multidisciplinary at heart, this is just the beginning of music lovers can look forward to from the new artist.



