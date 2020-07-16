Jhene Aiko Set To Release Deluxe Edition Of "Chilombo" - The R&B Album Of The Year - This Friday, July 17





"The volcano is the beast. The beast is Chilombo. I am Chilombo." - JHENÉ AIKO New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jhené Aiko builds on the phenomenal #1 success of Chilombo, currently over 1.5 billion global streams, with the arrival of CHILOMBO DELUXE, available this Friday, July 17th, via 2 Fish/Art Club/Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. CHILOMBO DELUXE adds nine previously unreleased bonus tracks and remixes to the original 20-track album - including the new single "Summer 2020" - with new guest features from Kehlani, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Mila J and Wiz Khalifa.Chilombo (released in March) entered the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart at #1, and the Billboard 200 album chart at #2. Over 170 million first week streams ranked it as the biggest album debut in four years from a female R&B artist (since Beyoncé's Lemonade in April 2016), and the biggest album debut of Jhené's career.Chilombo arrived on the strength of its five massive advance tracks, with cumulative streams over 700 million to date. They comprise: "B.S." (featuring H.E.R.), "Triggered (Freestyle)," "None Of Your Concern" (featuring Big Sean), "Pu$$y Fairy (OTW)," and "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)" (feat. Future and Miguel). The visual for another album track premiered in May, "Magic Hour." The momentum continues to build with the relase of "Summer 2020."Chilombo proclaims the artist's full name, Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, as it celebrates her coming into her own personal power. The initial jam sessions where she freestyled the lyrics to each song, took place on The Big Island of Hawaii where Jhené's great grandmother was born. Jhené was inspired by the beauty and power of the island's volcanoes, having visited throughout the years. Chilombo means wild beast. The volcano is symbolic of the beautiful, yet powerful beast. Jhené Aiko is Chilombo. In contrast to her 2017 album, Trip, which intricately detailed the process of grieving, Chilombo finds Jhené embracing her strength and power, coming into her confidence as a woman, a creator and a healer. She has always embraced magic in her particular brand of soulful, trippy, ethereal R&B, but now on Chilombo she has taken it all to another level.THE MAGIC HOUR, Jhené's highly-anticipated 32-city North American tour with special guest Queen Naija, originally scheduled for May-June, will be rescheduled. Special merch and digital album bundles are available at Jhené's official D2C store: https://shop.jheneaiko.com/CHILOMBO DELUXE track listing:1) Lotus (intro)2)Triggered (freestyle)3) None of Your Concern (feat. Big Sean)4) Speak5) B.S. (feat. H.E.R.)6) P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)7) Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.) [feat. Future & Miguel]8) One Way St. (feat. Ab Soul)9) Define Me (interlude)10) Surrender (feat. Dr. Chill)11) Tryna Smoke (feat. Micahfonecheck)12) Born Tired13) LOVE14) 10k Hours (feat. Nas)15) Summer 2020 (interlude)16) Mourning Doves17) Pray For You18) Lightning & Thunder (feat. John Legend)19) Magic Hour20) Party For Me (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)21) A&B (piano)22) A&B23) B.S. (remix) [feat. Kehlani]24) All Good25) Come On26) OTW (feat. Mila J)27) Tryna Smoke (remix) [feat. Chris Brown & Snoop Dogg]28) Down Again (feat. Wiz Khalifa)29) Summer 2020"The volcano is the beast. The beast is Chilombo. I am Chilombo." - JHENÉ AIKO



