Benee Releases New Single "Night Garden" Ft. Kenny Beats & Bakar

From her hometown in Auckland, New Zealand, breakthrough popstar New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, New Zealand's sensation BENEE shares her new single, "Night Garden" feat. Kenny Beats & Bakar, out today via Republic Records/Universal Music. For the track, the songstress recruited tastemaker-approved and Elton John-and Virgil Abloh-endorsed London artist Bakar and influential hip-hop producer and beatsmith Kenny Beats [Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty]. Together, these three disruptors cook up an entrancing and engaging anthem. Unmistakable and unpredictable production from Beats twists through airy guitar as BENEE hums the haunting hook, "In the night garden, things are out there creeping." Meanwhile, Bakar turns up with a clever and catchy cameo of his own. The track unites three diverse and dynamic talents from three cultures on one broodingly bold bop unlike anything else any of them have done.The session with Kenny Beats in his legendary LA studio The Cave was one of BENEE's first experiences recording music outside of New Zealand. She explains, "It was awesome working with him, he was so fast making the beat that it was also probably the fastest I have ever had to write a song ha ha!"nowing she wanted a feature on the track, she turned to Bakar, who she says "has the coolest voice, so I felt it would be sick to have him on it!""Night Garden" follows BENEE'S breakthrough smash hit " Supalonely " feat. Gus Dapperton, which has received critical acclaim across the globe. The song has amassed 1.3 billion streams worldwide and is currently charting at #13 on the U.S. Top 40 Radio Chart. Recently, BENEE performed the song with Gus Dapperton on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Both performances were shot socially distant, but with a twist (and a few special guests). In addition, BENEE was selected as MTV's Push Artist for the month of June—check out her stripped-back performance of "Supalonley" shot in New Zealand's Auckland Art Gallery here.Not to mention, " Supalonely " feat. Gus Dapperton is now Gold Certified in the U.S., as well as Platinum Certified in seven other countries, including New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Mexico and more. It peaked in the Top 10 on Spotify's Global Top 50 Chart and BENEE currently sits as "The 86th Most Listened To Artist In The World" on the platform. Within a short time, BENEE has gone from canvasing Soundcloud with covers out of her teenage bedroom to rising on the charts and amassing over 1.7 billion streams across her catalogue.This week, Apple Music announced BENEE as the newest Up Next artist, Apple Music's monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent. The global campaign includes the release of a short film shot entirely on iPhone 11 Pro and a sit-down interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. The vast Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent. BENEE's Apple Music Up Next film is available to watch here and her Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe is available to watch here.Recently, BENEE announced her return to touring with a headline tour across New Zealand this fall, which includes a sold-out show and recently added second show at her hometown Auckland's Spark Arena on October 16th and 17th. Tickets are available now here.Stay tuned for more from BENEE very soon!From her hometown in Auckland, New Zealand, breakthrough popstar Stella Bennett, aka BENEE, remains unphased, unchanged and almost impervious to the cataclysmic success coming her way since releasing her debut EP, FIRE ON MARZZ, last summer. Already her tale is one of eye-watering statistics and achievements. Her story is international and expanding on the hour, across modern and traditional platforms. Her audience seems endless. BENEE, however, remains easygoing, centered and—most importantly—herself. It's just over six months since the release of her second EP of 2019, STELLA & STEVE, garnered knockout reviews. Breakthrough track " Supalonely " is a slice of upbeat and original pop—like its creator, a little exotic and cheerfully weird. The song hits like a ray of sunshine, jammed to the hilt with personality and punctuated by BENEE's verbal tics. BENEE's music runs the gamut of everything pop can be in 2020 and is filled with her quirks in the experimental indie sounds and the cartoon-ish sprawl of her lyrical imagery. Her fans have a naturally intimate connection with her deceptively easy-going pop and that thing she still loves to call her "BENEE-VISION."



