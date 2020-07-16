Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 16/07/2020

Command Sisters Release Video For Single "i Like It"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today the powerhouse duo, Command Sisters, comprised of Charlotte [vocals, keys] and Sarah Command [guitar, vocals] released the music video for their single, "I Like It" via 21 Entertainment/ Republic Records/ Universal Music.

Filmed before social distancing measures were in effect, the video plays off the sisters unique aesthetic, focusing in on the colour red, with a mind-bending visual capture of their distinct sound, style and talent. "I Like It," was recorded in Los Angeles by award winning producer Tim Pagnotta (Walk The Moon, Weezer, Blink 182, Neon Trees). Stay tuned for more news coming from Command Sisters soon!

Command Sisters - Charlotte and Sarah Command - wield the power to turn popular culture red, the colour being a signature feature of a finely-crafted image. After playing together since childhood, the siblings honed on a distinct sound and style that has brought them to what you get today. Sarah drew on a lifelong love of shred gods, such as Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, and Orianthi, as Charlotte nodded to the songcraft of Sia and The Weeknd, cultivating a sharp signature sound steeped in mind-blowing musicality and tight hooks. Their sense of style got just as loud with a crimson take on high fashion. This careful presentation turned heads. Not only did they perform across the United States and Canada, but they attracted partners such as Martin Guitars, PRS Guitars, Marshall Amps, MAC Cosmetics, and Boss/Roland, to name a few. Additionally, they cultivated a fervent social media following through consistently eye-popping posts. Mind you, they impressively did all of this without one official release. After inking a deal with 21 Entertainment, Universal Music Canada, and Republic Records, Command Sisters are primed for a bold breakthrough with the 2020 singles "I Can Do What I Want To" and "I Like It."






