Country 16/07/2020

Tim McGraw Honored By Pandora With The Billionaire Plaque

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Pandora team surprised Tim McGraw during a Zoom call recently with the Billionaire Plaque honoring the GRAMMY®-winning artist's streaming accomplishment on the platform. Presented by SiriusXM's Storme Warren during the 'Tim McGraw Fan Q&A Powered by Pandora and The Highway,' McGraw was recognized for garnering over 7 billion lifetime spins as he stands as one of the Top 25 Most-Streamed artists of all time on Pandora.

Surpassing over 12 million streams per week on Pandora, McGraw keeps the momentum going with his latest hit "I Called Mama" and forthcoming album HERE ON EARTH (Big Machine Records) due August 21st, as he remains in the 100th percentile of all artists on the platform. This was the first time in Pandora's 20-year history they have presented this honor virtually.

"I've been so fortunate to do this as a career and have done it for so long. I've had 30 years in the music business, and it's brought me everything good in my life," said McGraw of the honor. "Music is such catharsis to me and has been since I was little boy. To know that maybe, in some little way, my music has been that for someone else, is all any artist really wants."

Tim McGraw has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 43 worldwide No. 1 singles. He's won 3 Grammy Awards, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, His iconic career achievements include being named BDS Radio's Most Played Artist of the Decade for ALL music genres and having the Most Played Song of the Decade for ALL music genres. He is the most played country artist since his debut in 1992, with two singles spending more than 10 weeks at No. 1. His career-long tour successes include the record-setting "Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017" with his wife, Faith Hill.
McGraw starred in and narrated the hit movie "The Shack" and co-wrote and performed the closing credit song for the Oscar winning documentary "Free Solo." His other movie credits include blockbuster hits "Friday Night Lights" and "The Blind Side. McGraw co-authored the New York Times Best Seller, Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music that Made a Nation with Jon Meacham and enjoyed a critically acclaimed multi-city book tour featuring conversation and music from the book. McGraw is the founder of health and fitness brand, TRUMAV and recently authored a New York Times Best Seller health and fitness book Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life. As part of the host committee, McGraw welcomed the largest outdoor crowd ever to his Nashville performance at the 2019 NFL Draft. He also appeared in the NFL Tailgate Party for Super Bowl LIII.






