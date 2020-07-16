Folk Singer/Ssongwriter Jack Kessell Shares 'Sunset'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Folk singer-songwriter Jack Kessell has built solid foundations in 2020 with his very first singles Heavens Touch and Amsterdam. Now, he returns with 'Sunset', showing again his genius through powerful, deep and sincere song writing. Jacks ability to bring his passion for folk guitar styles together with warm melodic vocals has captures people's ears and hearts since his debut. With his following growing greater and stronger with every release, he's definitely one to watch this year.



Speaking more on the release, Jack explained: I began writing Sunset in 2017 initially referencing a breakup, but all I had was the first verse and pre/chorus sections. I returned to the song in early 2019 implementing a broader message about the importance of living in the moment and allowing yourself to be vulnerable knowing that inevitably there will be painful experiences along the way. The quote "better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all" appropriately captures the sentiment of the song.

