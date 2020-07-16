Tokky Horror (Ex-Queen Zee) Sign To Alcopop! Records





Completed by joint-vocalists Mollie Rush and Ava Akira, the trio form the hotly-anticipated new project from ex-Queen Zee vocalist Zee Davine, marking a stark change in musical direction from Davine's former outfit.



Commenting on the new project, Davine says: "For me, 'Girlracer' is a joyous return to the fun of creating and making music after falling out of love with it. The experience of creating Tokky Horror has helped me address what my priorities are with my creativity, and how I wish and need to express myself. Sonically we had no idea what we would sound like, except we wanted it to be intense, visceral and cathartic."



Inspired by artists like



"I wanted to find my own sound, and my own way of expressing myself, that takes from all of our influences across dance culture, psychedelia and punk," explains Davine of the process. "Lyrically the song addresses hyper-masculine spaces (which is very often dance culture itself) and inserts Tokky Horror with confidence. Girlracer's unashamed appreciation of fast cars and loud music is a tongue-in-cheek to every boy who thinks they're better than us."



Written and recorded by TOKKY HORROR, 'Girlracer' was produced and mixed by Zee Davine, and mastered by Stephen Cole at WHAT STUDIO, Liverpool.



Hailed as LGBTQ+ icons in the making, and touted as "the next Iggy Pop" by



Over the space of their short career they appeared at Glastonbury Festival, Reading & Leeds, Download, Latitude, Rebellion, Kendal Calling, Beautiful Days and more, and toured alongside Marmozets,



TOKKY HOROR will be revealing further details and announcing more new music over the coming months.

Girlracer is out now on Alcopop! Records



TOKKY HORROR are:

AVA AKIRA - vocals

MOLLIE RUSH - vocals

ZEE DAVINE - production and instrumentation

https://www.facebook.com/tokkyhorror/

https://twitter.com/tokkyhorror

https://www.instagram.com/tokkyhorror/

