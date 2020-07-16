Stars From Music, Television And Film Join Forces For "Songs To Save Them All" Livestream Concert On July 22 To Benefit Best Friends Animal Society



Funds raised will help the organization with its lifesaving programming across the country, including collaboration with thousands of shelters and animal welfare groups. For more information, visit https://www.bestfriends.org. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Songs to Save Them All: A Benefit for Homeless Pets" will livestream on www.bestfriends.org/concert on July 22 at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET."Our goal for this concert is to bring people together with a diverse, cross-section of musical talent to celebrate the ways that music and our love for our pets unite us." Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal SocietyNumerous musicians and celebrities are set to appear in "Songs to Save Them All: A Benefit for Homeless Pets," a three-hour benefit concert for Best Friends Animal Society streaming on July 22, 7PM ET/4PM PT.The event will livestream on Tiltify, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, as well as at bestfriends.org/concert, and viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Best Friends Animal Society, which has a mission to make America no-kill by 2025.Recording artists including Sam Nelson Harris from X Ambassadors, Amythyst Kiah, gnash, ZZ Ward, Natalie Taylor, Mondo Cozmo, Elah Hale, Aaron Frazer from Durand Jones and The Indications, Katie Toupin and others are scheduled to perform.Celebrities including Amanda Seyfried, Justin Theroux, Kat Dennings, Bob Odenkirk, Cecily Strong, Zosia Mamet, and Cameron Monaghan are also expected to make appearances.For many, the COVID-19 crisis has really deepened the bond they have with their pets, as Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle noted. "Pets are our best friends and members of our family, especially during this time of uncertainty. Our goal for this concert is to bring people together with a diverse, cross-section of musical talent to celebrate the ways that music and our love for our pets unite us, despite any differences, and to highlight the ways we can support homeless pets and our communities during this crisis, " Castle said."This is such an absolutely unprecedented time in human history, and Best Friends is enormously grateful to all of the musicians, singers and songwriters who are sharing their time and talent with us this evening, along with so many familiar faces from film and television who are here to support our work," she continued. "We are humbled and grateful. And together, we will Save Them All."Funds raised will help the organization with its lifesaving programming across the country, including collaboration with thousands of shelters and animal welfare groups. For more information, visit https://www.bestfriends.org.



