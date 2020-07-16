Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 16/07/2020

Varg To Release New Album, "Zeichen" In September; Music Video For Title Track Streaming

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The wolves of Varg return to their roots with their seventh full-length album, "Zeichen" (translated: Signs), to be released on September 18th via Napalm Records. The album marks a new era of the wolves haunted by wild battles, death and bloodlust - a resurrection from the fields of Pagan Metal, pairing razor-sharp melodic death riffs with Freki's furious vocals. Forget anything you have seen or heard about them in the past few years and embrace the new album as a reboot of a band that never ceased to evolve and has gotten rid of everything superfluous.

Varg sets an uncompromising sign with first monumental single "Zeichen", which comes along with an official video and introduces the concept behind their upcoming offering. Visually and lyrically, their first single draws the listener deep into the Viking era, picturing their traditions, a strong community cohesion, ancient runes, the old gods and their beliefs. The chorus gets stuck in your head, coalesces with the blasting power of riffs and perfectly showcases the reincarnation of Varg. "Zeichen" is the ultimate hymn heralding the age of the wolves.

Singer Freki states: "'Zeichen' is the heart of our new album, maybe even of the 'new' Varg. It was important to us to release the title song first along with an official music video, since it reflects the energy of our new full-length both musically and visually, and invites our fans to the legendary era of the Vikings. Follow us on a journey!"






Most read news of the week
Bronx, Ny, Indie Pop And R&b Music Artist Jewels Readies Her Debut Album
Pop Smoke's Posthumous Debut Album "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon" Tops Billboard 200
Vancouver-Based Folk Rock Artist Geoff Gibbons Releases Powerful Music Video For "Keep On Driving"
Afel Bocoum Premieres New Track 'Dakamana'
Joan Torres's All Is Fused's "Revolution" Takes Home Independent Music Awards For 'Best Album'
Semisonic Releases Official Video For First Single In Nearly 20 Years 'You're Not Alone'
Tim McGraw Honored By Pandora With The Billionaire Plaque
Monterey Jazz Festival Presents Virtual 2020 Festival
Benee Releases New Single "Night Garden" Ft. Kenny Beats & Bakar




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0219331 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023589134216309 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how