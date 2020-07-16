Selah Sue Shares Thoughtfully Introspective Music Video For "Always" From Recent Bedroom EP





Following her 2015 release Reason, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, platinum-selling Belgian singer-songwriter Selah Sue releases the music video for "Always - Cosmo," a highlight from her "raw and uninhibited" (Atwood Magazine) new Bedroom EP (Because Music). The video is a dreamlike depiction of Selah with her two children, bathed in golden sunlight as she affirms her devotion to her family, a stark and profound declaration lifted by the song's regal arrangement and resounding production. The track's final moments give way to a more intimate setting: Selah alone with her newborn, plinking piano keys and the baby's coo playing her out.The video comes in the midst of a 2020 creative rejuvenation for Selah Sue. Her Bedroom EP - comprised of songs written in the euphoric afterglow of giving birth to her first child - is a pure display of maternal emotion bolstered by adventurous production from Kwes (Solange, Tirzah, Kelela) that puts Selah's acoustic guitar and dulcet croon at the forefront.Throughout the COVID lockdown, Selah Sue's Lullaby Sessions on Facebook served as a source of comfort for fans, as she played stripped-down versions of her songs and provided a glimpse into her family life during quarantine. Learn more about the sessions on her Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SelahSueFollowing her 2015 release Reason, Selah Sue was named Best Female Artist at the Music Industry Awards, and collaborated with J. Cole, DJ Fresh, Diplo, Childish Gambino, Ludwig Göransoon, Robin Hannibal, Hudson Mohawke, and more.Bedroom marks the return of a star and a signal of more things to come, including a new LP. Stay tuned.



