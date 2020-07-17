The Killers Announces New Album Imploding The Mirage Set For Release On August 21, 2020





Imploding The Mirage - produced by the band in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen - was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, UT. It is the first







The band are also announcing that they will be postponing their remaining 2020 tour dates for North



"As so many of us have come to realize during the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea that we would be returning to "normal" is farther along in the future than we initially thought. With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our planned North American and Australian tour dates slated for the Fall. The safety of our fans and families is of the utmost importance to us always. We want nothing more to hit the road and play these songs for you and when the time is right, we will do just that! Be safe and be healthy. We appreciate you."



The



Tuesday 25th May 2021 DONCASTER, KEEPMOAT STADIUM **



Saturday 29th May 2021 COVENTRY, RICOH STADIUM ##

Monday 31st May 2021 SOUTHAMPTON, ST MARY'S STADIUM **

Wednesday 2nd June 2021 NORWICH, CARROW ROAD STADIUM **

Friday 4th June 2021 LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^

Saturday 5th June 2021 LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^

Tuesday 8th June 2021 FALKIRK, THE FALKIRK STADIUM **



Saturday 12th June 2021 MANCHESTER, EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD **

Tuesday 15th June 2021 DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE^^

Wednesday 16th June 2021 DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^



The



Since the release of their 2004 debut, Hot Fuss, The



Indeed, Imploding The Mirage leaves the grit and glitter of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Killers are thrilled to announce that their forthcoming new album, Imploding The Mirage, will be released worldwide on August 21, 2020 on Island Records. Imploding The Mirage, The Killers' sixth studio album and the follow up to 2017's chart topping Wonderful Wonderful, has already spawned a monster hit in first single " Caution " which reached #1 at the top of both the Alternative and Triple A radio charts. More recently, they released impressive tracks "Fire In Bone" and "My Own Soul's Warning". A video for "My Own Soul's Warning," which was released last month, has also debuted today.Imploding The Mirage - produced by the band in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen - was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, UT. It is the first Killers album to be written and recorded since leaving their hometown of Las Vegas, NV. Imploding The Mirage also features a brilliant array of collaborators, another first for the band who have typically kept guest spots on their albums to a minimum. The list of featured artists includes Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills, and Lucius.The band are also announcing that they will be postponing their remaining 2020 tour dates for North America and Australia. 2021's scheduled UK shows are not affected. The band said in a message to fans:"As so many of us have come to realize during the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea that we would be returning to "normal" is farther along in the future than we initially thought. With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our planned North American and Australian tour dates slated for the Fall. The safety of our fans and families is of the utmost importance to us always. We want nothing more to hit the road and play these songs for you and when the time is right, we will do just that! Be safe and be healthy. We appreciate you."The Killers intend to tour in 2021 with rescheduled dates for all original shows below. The tour, the band's biggest ever, sold out in hours when initial dates went on sale late last year, but fans have been assured that all tickets held for the original dates will be honored and are transferable to the corresponding 2021 show.Tuesday 25th May 2021 DONCASTER, KEEPMOAT STADIUM ** Thursday 27th May 2021 BRISTOL, ASHTON GATE STADIUM ##Saturday 29th May 2021 COVENTRY, RICOH STADIUM ##Monday 31st May 2021 SOUTHAMPTON, ST MARY'S STADIUM **Wednesday 2nd June 2021 NORWICH, CARROW ROAD STADIUM **Friday 4th June 2021 LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^Saturday 5th June 2021 LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^Tuesday 8th June 2021 FALKIRK, THE FALKIRK STADIUM ** Thursday 10th June 2021 MIDDLESBROUGH, RIVERSIDE STADIUM ##Saturday 12th June 2021 MANCHESTER, EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD **Tuesday 15th June 2021 DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE^^Wednesday 16th June 2021 DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^The Killers will be joined by Special Guests Blossoms (dates marked **), Sam Fender (dates marked ^^) and Manic Street Preachers (dates marked ##) at the shows. Remaining tickets for selected dates are available from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.Since the release of their 2004 debut, Hot Fuss, The Killers have sold 28 million albums, headlined stadiums and festivals around the world and won dozens of accolades globally. The band continues their reign as America's heartland heroes as they head into Imploding The Mirage. Following their 2017 Billboard #1 album, Wonderful Wonderful - a love letter of sorts, as Brandon Flowers crafted songs of encouragement to his wife during crippling bouts of depression - Imploding The Mirage is the light after the dark; the overcoming of sadness and moving into celebration. It's a record about eternal love, perseverance through hard times, and the strength gained from friendships and familial bonds whilst weathering a storm.Indeed, Imploding The Mirage leaves the grit and glitter of Vegas behind for something more expansive and triumphant. (Literally. Flowers moved his family from the parched flats of Vegas, NV to the lush mountains of Utah before beginning work on the record.) It's an album that also pushed the band out of their musical comfort zone, exploring new terrain and referencing the albums in their collection that filled them with a sense of romance and camaraderie in their youth. Influences include Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel, as well as Killers' touchstones like Bruce Springsteen and New Order. Throughout it all, Flowers remains a wholly singular songwriter.



