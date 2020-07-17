Conan Gray Releases Fan-favorite "Heather" Acoustic Music Video





Within two years since uploading "Idle Town," he quietly climbed to the forefront of pop on the back of his debut EP, Sunset Season [Republic Records], and a string of successful singles. Amassing upwards of 600 million streams, he garnered acclaim from Vogue, VMAN, Teen Vogue, Paper, The FADER, MTV, i-D, Billboard, Wonderland, Clash, Notion, Seventeen, and OnesToWatch, to name a few, made his television debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and transformed peers such as Billie Eilish, Halsey, BTS, The 1975, Brendon Urie, Troye Sivan, Lewis Capaldi, and Noah Cyrus into ardent and vocal fans. Prior to the release of a proper full-length, he sold out three North American headline tours and a European headline tour in addition to supporting Panic! At The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of this year's biggest best new artists, Conan Gray, releases the acoustic music video for "Heather" today. The track quickly became a fan-favorite after the release of Conan Gray's debut album Kid Krow.When Kid Krow landed, Conan Gray achieved the "Biggest New Artist Debut of 2020". It secured the "Top New Artist Debut on the Billboard Top 200," capturing #5 on the Album respective chart, #1 Pop Album, and #2 Billboard Top Album Sales. The chart-topping album also secured the title of "Top Solo Pop Full Length Album Debut," previously held by Camila Cabello's 2018 debut. In a few short months, the album has reached over 650,000 in global consumption and over 675 million streams.Around the world, Kid Krow continues soared. It bowed in the Top 5 of iTunes Overall Top Albums Chart in Australia, Canada, and The Philippines. In addition, it secured #2 on the Apple Music Pop US Charts, and " Maniac " reached a new Daily Spotify US peak at #66.Moreover, it incited unanimous tastemaker praise. NPR declared it, "One of the best albums in March," and PAPER wrote, "Conan Gray's 'Kid Krow' is a renaissance painting of Gen Z." Billboard asserted, "One listen to Kid Krow demonstrates the breadth of his songwriting talent," while Teen Vogue claimed, "The album shows off Conan's sonic versatility, the throughline being his thoughtful, vulnerable lyrics." E! News put it best, "Between the confessional lyrics and the excellent alt-pop production, he's more than living up to our designation as one of the 15 future pop stars you need to know now."Not to mention, VMAN stated, "Conan Gray's music is akin to a well-loved coming-of-age movie packaged as a pop song." MTV crowned him, "your new pop prince," and OnesToWatch christened him, "'The King' of Bedroom Bops." People added, "What makes Gray so relatable to those who listen to his music is his unfiltered energy and candidness."As the story goes, Conan Gray found a way out of his tiny Texas hometown by building his own musical world from nothing more than Garage Band and a cheap microphone taped to a lamp.Within two years since uploading "Idle Town," he quietly climbed to the forefront of pop on the back of his debut EP, Sunset Season [Republic Records], and a string of successful singles. Amassing upwards of 600 million streams, he garnered acclaim from Vogue, VMAN, Teen Vogue, Paper, The FADER, MTV, i-D, Billboard, Wonderland, Clash, Notion, Seventeen, and OnesToWatch, to name a few, made his television debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and transformed peers such as Billie Eilish, Halsey, BTS, The 1975, Brendon Urie, Troye Sivan, Lewis Capaldi, and Noah Cyrus into ardent and vocal fans. Prior to the release of a proper full-length, he sold out three North American headline tours and a European headline tour in addition to supporting Panic! At The Disco and performing at Lollapalooza.



