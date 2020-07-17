Amy Winehouse's Critically Acclaimed Album Frank Is Celebrated With Abby Road Studios' Half Speed Mastered Double Vinyl Edition, Out September 4





Amy Amy Amy (Outro) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Frank, the critically acclaimed, million selling debut album by Amy Winehouse, originally released on October 20th 2003, will be released as a double vinyl half speed master on September 4 via UMC/Universal Music. The album which introduced the then 20-year old Londoner to the world and went on to be certified triple platinum in the UK, features the Ivor Novello Award winning single 'Stronger Than Me', as well as further singles Take The Box, In My Bed and F**k Me Pumps.Half Speed Mastering is an artisan technique offered by Abbey Road Studios, that results in the very highest quality sound reproduction. UMC have created a range of bespoke vinyl pressings of iconic albums utilizing this process and have carefully selected Frank to be a part of the series.Heavyweight vinyl and the highest specification packaging come as standard to create a thoroughly bespoke vinyl experience that, most importantly, provides a sound quality superior to anything else currently available. The package includes a certificate of authenticity from Abbey Road and a branded obi strip."a colossal vocal talent… it's hard not to hear the honesty and soul that resonates throughout this album"- The Guardian"'Frank'` is a staggeringly assured, sit-up-and-listen debut, both commercial and eclectic, accessible and uncompromising, the kind of record that people will still be playing far into the future. It is no exaggeration to state that the voice with which Winehouse articulates this mental warfare is one of the most extraordinary to be heard in pop music for years." - Sunday TimesTrack Listing:Side AStronger Than MeYou Sent Me Flying (Cherry)Know You NowSide BFuck Me PumpsI Heard Love Is BlindMoody's Mood For Love (Teo Licks)(There Is) No Greater LoveIn My BedSide CTake The BoxOctober SongWhat Is It About Men?Help YourselfSide DAmy Amy Amy (Outro)



