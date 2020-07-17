PJ Harvey's To Bring You My Love Available September 11 On Vinyl





TO BRING YOU MY LOVE was produced by Flood and John Parish and originally released in February 1995 and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with a reissue on black heavyweight vinyl. Featuring singles such as 'Down By the Water', 'C'mon Billy' and 'Send His Love to Me, TO BRING YOU MY LOVE originally reached #12 in the UK Albums Chart on release and dominated album of the year polls from The New York Times to the Guardian, with nominations for Grammy Awards and The Mercury

The release will be accompanied by full restorations of the videos for 'Down By the Water', 'To Bring You My Love', 'C'mon Billy' and 'Send His Love to Me'.



TO BRING YOU MY LOVE is repressed on vinyl. Out 11

TO BRING YOU MY LOVE - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 11

RID OF ME is repressed on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1993. Out 21 August on UMC/Island. Pre order here.

4-TRACK DEMOS is also reissued on stand alone vinyl from 21 August on UMC/Island. Pre order here.

DRY - DEMOS is available on digital, CD and vinyl on 24 July on UMC/Island Records. Pre-order here.

DRY (studio album) is available on Too Pure/Beggars Archive on vinyl on 24 July. Pre-order here.



Praise for TO BRING YOU MY LOVE:

"10/10 - To Bring You My Love proves beyond a doubt that PJ

"…such a convincing transformation, you'd swear it was supernatural; her voodoo working at its most powerful" - The Quietus

"In the most gripping moments…Harvey speaks with the captivating clarity and force of someone reaching for a final, life-saving anchor." - Los Angeles Times



TO BRING YOU MY LOVE

Reissue on vinyl of the third PJ



LP Info

1LP, 180gsm black vinyl

Full colour outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Download card



LP Track list

Side 1

To Bring You My Love

Meet Ze Monsta

Working For The Man

C'mon Billy

Teclo



Side 2

Long Snake Moan

Down By The Water

I Think I'm A Mother

Send His Love To Me

The Dancer



TO BRING YOU MY LOVE - DEMOS

A 10 track collection of previously unreleased demos of all songs from the third studio album by PJ



LP Info

1LP, 180gsm black vinyl

Full colour outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

Download card



LP Track list

Side 1

To Bring You My Love - Demo

Meet Ze Monsta - Demo

Working For The Man - Demo

C'mon Billy - Demo

Teclo - Demo



Side 2

Long Snake Moan - Demo

Down By The Water - Demo

I Think I'm A Mother - Demo

Send His Love To Me - Demo

The Dancer - Demo

Format: 1CD

UPC: 00602508964817

Catalogue Number: 0896481



CD Info

Mini-gatefold outer sleeve

Printed inner sleeve



CD Track list

To Bring You My Love - Demo

Meet Ze Monsta - Demo

Working For The Man - Demo

C'mon Billy - Demo

Teclo - Demo

Long Snake Moan - Demo

Down By The Water - Demo

I Think I'm A Mother - Demo

Send His Love To Me - Demo

The Dancer - Demo



UMC/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey's back catalogue, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl over the next 12 months. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey's accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital.

