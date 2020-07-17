Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 17/07/2020

Jacob Collier Announces Djesse Vol. 3 Out August 14

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Jacob Collier officially announces Djesse Vol. 3, the third installment of his multi GRAMMY-winning, four-album series, out on August 14th on Hajanga/ Decca/ Interscope. While Vol. 1 was as grand and orchestral as Vol 2 was eclectic (featuring Lianne La Havas, Chris Thile, JoJo, and more), Vol. 3 is the most unconfined and collaborative display of Collier's songwriting, performing and producing to date, bringing Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez, Kiana Ledé, Kimbra, Mahalia, Rapsody, T-Pain, Tank and The Bangas, Tori Kelly, and Ty Dolla $ign on a trip into what he describes as negative acoustic space.

Following previously released singles "Time Alone With You" (feat. Daniel Caesar), "In My Bones" (feat. Kimbra & Tank and The Bangas), and "All I Need" (with Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign), Jacob Collier has just shared the fourth preview of Djesse Vol. 3, "He Won't Hold You" (feat. Rapsody). Written about coming to peace with loneliness, the song's slow burning swell of harmonies and poignant piano leads back a soul-stirring verse from the rapper.
Watch Jacob debut the song in his NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, perhaps his most precise and impeccable display of musicianship yet as he duplicates four versions of himself on different instruments: https://youtu.be/mJR6XSSKi-g

Shot over the course of six days, the 15-minute Tiny Desk performance required each Jacob to deliver a flawless, completely uninterrupted set of three songs. The video is the latest example of Jacob Collier exceeding his own, unprecedented number of possibilities: over the past several months at home in North London, he has set new self-shot standards of music during appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Later… with Jools Holland. He also launched a series of "InstaLiveDuos," hosting split-screen, live-streamed Instagram performances with Chris Martin, JoJo and more by mentally compensating for audio/video time delay, and raised over $30k for his band and crew by harmonizing fan videos.

Djesse Vol. 3 Track List
CLARITY
Count The People (feat. Jessie Reyez & T-Pain)
In My Bones (feat. Kimbra & Tank and The Bangas)
Time Alone With You (feat. Daniel Caesar)
All I Need (with Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign)
In Too Deep (feat. Kiana Ledé)
Butterflies
Sleeping On My Dreams
Running Outta Love (feat. Tori Kelly)
Light It Up On Me
He Won't Hold You (feat. Rapsody)
To Sleep






