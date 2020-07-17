Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 17/07/2020

Jade Eagleson Announces Debut Album Release Date

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CCMA Award Winner, Jade Eagleson, announces his highly-anticipated debut album on social media today. The Universal Music recording artist took to social media to share an image of the album's cover artwork today. Jade Eagleson is set for release July 24.

The self-titled debut album compiles fan favourites "Got Your Name On It", "Count The Ways", "Still Gonna Be You", "Good Country People" and "Lucky" and recently released single, "Close" and "Hackin' Darts". Along with three brand new tracks, "Whiskey Tonight", "Boom Town" and "Little Less Lonely".

With a #1 at Canadian country radio ("Lucky"), the most viewed domestic signed country music video in history for "Got Your Name On It", 85M+ global streams and two certified gold singles ("Got Your Name On it" and "Count The Ways") under his belt, this CCMA Rising Star award winner is owning the hat country lane in Canadian country music and is poised to own the same lane on an international level in 2021, and will undoubtedly be one of the most prized exports the Candian Country music scene has ever produced. Keep an eye out for this young country superstar making waves south of the border in 2021.

At just 26 years of age, Jade Eagleson's voice takes listeners back to the days of Johnny Cash, George Jones, and Randy Travis, in that it's unmistakably country.

In August 2017, Eagleson was crowned the winner of the Boots & Hearts Emerging Artist showcase, beating out a lengthy list of other talented artists. Following the victory, Jade signed with Universal Music and went on to record his debut, and now certified Gold, single, "Got Your Name On It". The song garnered over 52 million global streams and peaked at #6 at Canadian Country Radio. Shortly after the song's music video was released, Jade was featured as YouTube Trending's 'Artist On The Rise' and appeared on the website's homepage, which is the first time a Canadian-signed artist in any genre received such an honor. As a result, the music video for "Got Your Name On it" was streamed as much as half-a-million times in a 24-hour period and now has 4x more views than any other domestic Country Music Video, ever (Viewd 35 Million times and counting).

Jade currently has over 85+million global streams after only 5 songs released to streaming services and 3 singles released to radio. Since the success of his first EP, Jade released a two-pack which includes the country anthem, "Good Country People" and the title track , "Lucky" which earned Jade his first #1 at Candian Country Radio. With new music and more shows ahead, be sure to check out jadeeagleson.com for the most up-to-date information on this young star in the making.






