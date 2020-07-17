Bulldog DM Launches Artist And User Friendly White Labeled Pay-Per-View Livestream Service





Petrocelli explains, "Given our music pedigree and history we are keenly aware of the challenges facing the live music industry and wanted to develop a solution that empowered artists financially but also strengthened their direct connection with fans while touring remains suspended. I learned first hand working with the most successful independent artist of all time, Prince, the importance and significance of being able to directly engage and connect with fans. An artist knows their fans better than anyone and our pay per view solution truly empowers them to create meaningful revenue streams with their existing fans while allowing for discovery of their shows with new fans. Further to that point we can enable our white labeled service to support venues as well. Venue owners and promoters can present shows on their stages in partnership with artists during pandemic restrictions as live ticketed experiences driving revenue to these important beacons of the live music industry."



With Bulldog DM's new pay-per-view service artists can monetize shows with full confidence and ease while being user friendly. The frictionless user experience offers a clean and fast loading ticket purchase workflow including no user registration required, a one-click immediate access link, ability to watch from multiple devices and an artist newsletter opt-in. The experience is mobile and desktop compatible with security features and a customizable interface. Live streams can be geo-filtered with audience capacity capped and controlled (to allow for more intimate shows) in addition to VIP features like multi-camera viewing and post show hangouts. A key component for artists is Bulldog DM's high quality audio capability allowing for stereo fidelity playback as opposed to mono audio default limitations found on leading social media platforms.



Petrocelli adds: "Our mission has always been to provide the next best experience alternative to being in the room at the live show and this solution reflects that level of quality. Furthermore we know that livestreams only succeed when the viewer is transformed into a participant and we've built market leading tools that have been used by clients like Coca-Cola, AT&T, Nestle and Hyundai. We are incorporating those tools into the service that will create transformative collaborative and participatory experiences for fans as well as any brands that might want to present these live streams."



Promotion and awareness is an inherent important component to the service and Bulldog DM allows for unlimited sharing of the pre-sale link to artist, fan, blog, partner and publisher sites. Moreover Bulldog DM allows for teasing the live show with preshow content like interviews, backstage, sound checks and set/song openers across artist social media accounts creating a 'pay to stay' effect. Bulldog DM has access to a unique ability to live stream, fully produced, multi camera video on Instagram using a proprietary tool instead of being relegated to Instagram's camera-phone-only limitation. The company is the industry's most experienced in live streaming on social media platforms and regularly enables livestreams on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn and TikTok across its prestigious customer roster of the world's leading brands, artists and content creators.



In response to pandemic shelter in place restrictions Bulldog DM also offers artists a "live studio in a box" kit which allows for higher quality video and audio with livestreams. The polished production can increase audience size and watch time as well as more pronounced sharing of the experiences. The kit includes lighting gear, dedicated cameras, professional microphones and the produced video is transmitted for encoding and processing to Bulldog DM via a pre-installed app. Bulldog DM managed service handles the set up, testing, encoding and the simulcast to all or some the social platforms and the artist website.



Bulldog DM has streamed over 75 artists and over 200,000 hours in 2020 so far. Some recent Bulldog DM events since the start of the COVID 19 Pandemic have included:



The production team at Bulldog DM includes Grammy award winning live video experts with capabilities that includes the first ever live stream of an AR experience, 5G live streaming, 4k HD, and robotic remotely operated cameras and workflows to support any production requirement.



The company has been in strategic discussions with numerous artists and their teams to collaboratively design a service that aligns with the market today and the post pandemic world of the future.



Bulldog DM is the world's most experienced live streaming company for premium content Our team has facilitated the most watched and most innovative live streams of all time. We provide complete turnkey enablement of premium live streamed experiences extended to all connected devices based on our industry leading experience, expertise and market defining best practices. We help brands, agencies, content creators and platforms deliver impactful live engagements to achieve reach and engagement. We maintain a world class roster of clients that includes Spotify, Netflix, Apple, AT&T, Samsung, American Express, the NFL, Coca-Cola, Sony, Nestle, Snickers, Hyundai, Tiffany, Hilton, Nissan, Jeep, Genius, Facebook and more.



He has been a sought after speaker for his expertise at CES, NAB, SXSW, Harvard Business School, Canadian Music Week, Rio2C and Digital Hollywood. His previous companies where he led sales and business development were acquired by Google and Akamai.




