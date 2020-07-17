Oliver Tree Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Ugly Is Beautiful,' Out Today On Atlantic Records





14. I'm Gone New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Oliver Tree releases his highly anticipated debut album 'Ugly is Beautiful' on Atlantic Records. 'Ugly is Beautiful' is the first full-length release from Gen Z's meme-making extraordinaire Oliver Tree, who announced his early retirement in March - only to return in May with the announcement of his debut after a hacker held Oliver hostage in exchange for 1 million Instagram likes (which Oliver logged in under 24 hours).To commemorate the release, Oliver has partnered with Guinness World Records on his secret, longtime passion project of building the world's largest scooter. Today, he will attempt to ride the completed 20 foot tall scooter for half a mile."This is something I've always dreamed about doing. It's taken me most of my life," said Oliver. "I grew up reading Guinness World Records in the library every day of middle school, so to be part of that legacy - that's a true honor."Tune into Oliver's live inaugural ride at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET here: https://youtu.be/0D2nCEv_9tYOn 'Ugly is Beautiful,' Oliver Tree takes his millions of followers on an unpredictable roller coaster ride through a cracked world full of comic disaster. 'Ugly is Beautiful' then is the product of all of Oliver's otherworldly experiences distilled into fourteen songs - the promise of his EPs, 'Alien Boy' and 'Do You Feel Me?' fulfilled. "The truth is, it's my life's work," Oliver says.'Ugly is Beautiful' includes two RIAA certified Gold singles "Alien Boy" and "Hurt,"and the album features a contribution from mysterious producer Little Ricky ZR3, who lends his auto-tuned chops to the outro verse on "1993."Recent track "Bury Me Alive" earned praise from Billboard and HYPEBEAST, who praised Tree's "iconic" bowl cut, and Idolator, who dubbed the "Bury Me Alive" video "certified nightmare fuel." The "official unofficial" video for "Bury Me Alive" earned over 1 million views in less than 24 hours and was in the top 10 trending videos on YouTube within that same time frame. Watch the video - in which Oliver dons some questionable facial prosthetics while running from the cops - here: https://youtu.be/HRiwYDwagvs'Ugly is Beautiful' is only the beginning. Stay tuned for more from Oliver Tree.PRAISE FOR OLIVER TREE"Oliver Tree is outlandish, and it's working" - Rolling Stone"A music-making meme machine" - VICE"Alt-pop's merry prankster" - BillboardBUY/STREAM 'UGLY IS BEAUTIFUL'https://olivertree.lnk.to/UglyisBeautiful'UGLY IS BEAUTIFUL' TRACK LIST1. Me, Myself and I2. 1993 (feat. Little Ricky ZR3)3. Cash Machine4. Let Me Down5. Miracle Man6. Bury Me Alive7. Alien Boy8. Joke's On You!9. Again & Again10. Waste My Time11. Jerk12. Hurt13. Introspective14. I'm Gone



