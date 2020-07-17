Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 17/07/2020

Oliver Tree Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Ugly Is Beautiful,' Out Today On Atlantic Records

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Oliver Tree releases his highly anticipated debut album 'Ugly is Beautiful' on Atlantic Records. 'Ugly is Beautiful' is the first full-length release from Gen Z's meme-making extraordinaire Oliver Tree, who announced his early retirement in March - only to return in May with the announcement of his debut after a hacker held Oliver hostage in exchange for 1 million Instagram likes (which Oliver logged in under 24 hours).

To commemorate the release, Oliver has partnered with Guinness World Records on his secret, longtime passion project of building the world's largest scooter. Today, he will attempt to ride the completed 20 foot tall scooter for half a mile.

"This is something I've always dreamed about doing. It's taken me most of my life," said Oliver. "I grew up reading Guinness World Records in the library every day of middle school, so to be part of that legacy - that's a true honor."

Tune into Oliver's live inaugural ride at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET here: https://youtu.be/0D2nCEv_9tY

On 'Ugly is Beautiful,' Oliver Tree takes his millions of followers on an unpredictable roller coaster ride through a cracked world full of comic disaster. 'Ugly is Beautiful' then is the product of all of Oliver's otherworldly experiences distilled into fourteen songs - the promise of his EPs, 'Alien Boy' and 'Do You Feel Me?' fulfilled. "The truth is, it's my life's work," Oliver says.

'Ugly is Beautiful' includes two RIAA certified Gold singles "Alien Boy" and "Hurt,"and the album features a contribution from mysterious producer Little Ricky ZR3, who lends his auto-tuned chops to the outro verse on "1993."

Recent track "Bury Me Alive" earned praise from Billboard and HYPEBEAST, who praised Tree's "iconic" bowl cut, and Idolator, who dubbed the "Bury Me Alive" video "certified nightmare fuel." The "official unofficial" video for "Bury Me Alive" earned over 1 million views in less than 24 hours and was in the top 10 trending videos on YouTube within that same time frame. Watch the video - in which Oliver dons some questionable facial prosthetics while running from the cops - here: https://youtu.be/HRiwYDwagvs

'Ugly is Beautiful' is only the beginning. Stay tuned for more from Oliver Tree.
PRAISE FOR OLIVER TREE
"Oliver Tree is outlandish, and it's working" - Rolling Stone
"A music-making meme machine" - VICE
"Alt-pop's merry prankster" - Billboard
BUY/STREAM 'UGLY IS BEAUTIFUL'
https://olivertree.lnk.to/UglyisBeautiful
'UGLY IS BEAUTIFUL' TRACK LIST
1. Me, Myself and I
2. 1993 (feat. Little Ricky ZR3)
3. Cash Machine
4. Let Me Down
5. Miracle Man
6. Bury Me Alive
7. Alien Boy
8. Joke's On You!
9. Again & Again
10. Waste My Time
11. Jerk
12. Hurt
13. Introspective
14. I'm Gone






Most read news of the week
Bronx, Ny, Indie Pop And R&b Music Artist Jewels Readies Her Debut Album
Afel Bocoum Premieres New Track 'Dakamana'
Benee Releases New Single "Night Garden" Ft. Kenny Beats & Bakar
Jhene Aiko Set To Release Deluxe Edition Of "Chilombo" - The R&B Album Of The Year - This Friday, July 17
Tim McGraw Honored By Pandora With The Billionaire Plaque
Fortress Under Siege Reveal 'Atlantis' Album Details And Video Trailer, Out In October
Amazon Music Announces A New Global Developing Artist Program
Conkarah & Shaggy Release Official Video For 'Banana'
Stars From Music, Television And Film Join Forces For "Songs To Save Them All" Livestream Concert On July 22 To Benefit Best Friends Animal Society




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1215849 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025689601898193 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how