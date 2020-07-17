Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 17/07/2020

Average Joes Releases "Mud Digger 11," Next Volume Of Best-selling Compilation Series

Average Joes Releases "Mud Digger 11," Next Volume Of Best-selling Compilation Series
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Mud Digger 11," the newest volume in Average Joes' best-selling Mud Digger compilation series, kicks the party up a notch with its "rap-meets-country and beer-meets-booze" attitude. This 12-track offering released today is available at Walmart and all digital service providers.

Chock full of thumpin' beats, catchy lyrics and provocative bangers, the disc leads with Bubba Sparxxx's "Muddy Mess" f/Demun Jones. Hot duo, Cypress Spring, contributes with the bangin' "Echo," while J Rosevelt's telling, "Mind Your Business," and Charlie Farley's "Bottled Up," tout the country life these artists live. Introduced on "Mud Digger 11" is soon-to-be country rap queen, Shelbykay, whose authenticity and raw talent shine on "Rockin' It" f/Long Cut. Hit songwriter/singer, Josh Mirenda, joins Colt Ford on the catchy, "Better Than Yours."

Described as having "the rush of a Monster energy drink but going down easy like a Busch Light" (All Music) the Mud Digger series consistently lands on Billboard's Top Country album chart. The popular compilations have collectively sold over 500,000 units and have hundreds of millions of streams and YouTube views.

Popular long before country rap moved into the mainstream, the fusion of genres has been lauded by major media outlets including the New York Times that described the musical style as "two great tastes that taste great together."

"Mud Digger 11" track List:
1. "Muddy Mess" - Bubba Sparxxx f/Demun Jones
2. "Echo" - Cypress Spring
3. "Rockin' It" - Shelbykay f/Long Cut
4. "Dead End Party" - Lenny Cooper
5. "Better Than Yours" - Colt Ford f/Josh Mirenda
6. "Throwdown" - Tommy Chayne
7. "Dirty Minded" - Sarah Ross
8. "Bottled Up" - Charlie Farley
9. "Dirty It Up" - Sam Grow f/Colt Ford
10. "Mind Your Business" - J Rosevelt
11. "Doing Work" - Long Cut
12. "Right Here" - DJ Cannon Banyon f/ Chris Ewing & Shamu The Panda

Average Joes Entertainment launched in 2008 with flagship artist Colt Ford. Since its inception, the entertainment company has expanded to housing three labels, a management company, a publishing entity and Hideout Pictures, a film and television production company. Founded by CEO Shannon Houchins and Colt Ford, the Nashville-based organization focuses on delivering a broad range of services to its artist roster, management clients and strategic partners including digital marketing, PR, tour marketing, creative and content creation and more.

Average Joes Entertainment is home to Colt Ford, Montgomery Gentry, Sam Grow, Josh Mirenda, Carter Winter, Bubba Sparxxx, Cypress Spring, Sarah Ross, Camo Brian, Lenny Cooper, Tommy Chayne, DJ Cannon Banyon and the Mud Digger series. Subsidiary labels include AVJ Records, Backroad Records and Buffalo Roam Records. For more information, visit www.averagejoesent.com.






