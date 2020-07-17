Sugar Joans Releases Summer Single "Perfect" Featuring Hugh Augustine





" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop/R&B singer, Sugar Joans, released her new single " Perfect " featuring Los Angeles rapper, Hugh Augustine. It's a quintessential summer feel-good track; delicate lyrics combined with the nostalgic, peaceful sounds of the 2000s created the ultimate summer vibe on the song. " Perfect " is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.Produced by Shag and Scoob, " Perfect " is the epitome of a carefree summer love song. The lyrics portray a celebration of love that flows together with the luminous melodies and joyous tone of the song, captivating and engaging listeners. "This song is about the beginning of a relationship fairytale honeymoon moment. It reminds people to focus on the things that are perfect about your partner, not their imperfections," explains Joans. Hugh Augustine adds a hip-hop element to make this track unique and memorable. Joans and Augustine have known each other since 2012 and have been looking forward to collaborating. "We always knew we wanted to work together at some point; it just never was the right time. I had this beat that Shag and Scoob made, and I immediately heard his voice on it, so we got in the studio and it was the most effortless experience." The message of love is powerful and something the world is craving right now. " Perfect " motivates listeners to love freely and unconditionally.Born and raised in Los Angeles, Sugar Joans came from a musical family and started her career early at the age of 11. Her soulful, R&B sound can be traced back to her influences consisting of Aretha Franklin, Destiny's Child, Aaliyah, Frank Ocean, and Pharrell Williams. With her distinctive and dynamic voice, Joans has been involved in many notable productions such as Trolls 2, Sing, Pitch Perfect 3, and Hairspray. She also gained national attention as a top 12 finalist on Season 7 of NBC's The Voice. Joans is a natural-born performer with a mesmerizing stage presence that led her to be a part of the 2020 Grammy's supporting Billie Eilish and on Coachella's main stage supporting Lorde in 2017. She is currently working on her solo career, inspiring others to be true to themselves. Perfect " is the summer romance the world is yearning for. "The song is about seeing the beauty in your partner and being fearless and open to love because you know their worth it. Nobody is perfect, but someone out there is perfect for you," Augustine explains. " Perfect " is available on digital music platforms worldwide. You can follow Sugar Joan's journey on Instagram @SugarJoans.



