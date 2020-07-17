Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 17/07/2020

A Quarantined Collaboration Across The US Featuring The Living Dead Drummer Nick Mason!

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nick Mason, "Through the magic of remote recording, I've been able to connect and work with musicians from all over the world. This song was written by Justin Blair, and includes contributions from musicians spanning multiple states, many whom have never met in person."

"When I started writing this tune, I had no idea I would eventually get to put this thing together with so many phenomenal musicians from all across the country. The quarantine has forced musicians to adapt - trying everything from remote recording to virtual concerts, so this was such a fun way to connect and collaborate without being able to meet up in person. And to that end, what better subject to write a quarantined song about, than the quarantine itself? Combining talents from the East Coast, West Coast, South, Southwest, and Midwest, here's our tongue-in-cheek ode to the lockdown; "Dancing With My Shadow"...." -Justin Blair

The Players (and where to check out their stuff!) :
Rosalind A. Darbeau - Violin - rosalinddarbeau.com
Mia Grodsky - Vocals
Nick Mason - Drums - www.livingdeaddrummer.com
Jp Pitts - Bass
Alex Librie - Lead Guitar, Vocals - @made_of_blocks / @alxplayedguitar
JD McGibney - Lead Guitar - www.OnTheWingsOfDragons.com
Justin Blair - Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Keys - www.shiver.band / www.villainsinvogue.com Written and produced by Justin Blair--

Connect with Nick Mason:
https://www.livingdeaddrummer.com/live/
https://www.facebook.com/livingdeaddrummer
https://twitter.com/livindeddrummer
https://www.youtube.com/user/masonni






Most read news of the week
Oliver Tree Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Ugly Is Beautiful,' Out Today On Atlantic Records
Stars From Music, Television And Film Join Forces For "Songs To Save Them All" Livestream Concert On July 22 To Benefit Best Friends Animal Society
Paul McCartney's Beautiful Night EP Released Today, Set To Be Featured On The Forthcoming Flaming Pie Archive Collection Out July 31
Crown Lands Pay Tribute To The Missing And Murdered Indigenous Womxn, Girls And Two-Spirits With Emblematic Single "End Of The Road"
Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: "S&M2" Live Album And Video Documenting September 6 & 8 Shows At San Francisco's Chase Center To Be Released August 28
Conan Gray Releases Fan-favorite "Heather" Acoustic Music Video
Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Tackles Equal Rights In Music Video For Socially-Conscious New Single "Two Kinds Of Law"
Sony/ATV Signs Worldwide Deal With Ir Sais
The Killers Announces New Album Imploding The Mirage Set For Release On August 21, 2020




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0203700 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0053751468658447 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how