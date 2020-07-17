Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 17/07/2020

Corlyx Tackle Mental Illness In Their New Song "Porcelain Skin"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Corlyx announce they have signed with label Negative Gain, and will release their new album Together Apart, worldwide on September 15th. To introduce this new album the band is premiering their first single and music video, Porcelain Skin. The song tackles mental health issues and how they affect those you love and the ones around them. Vocalist Caitlin Stokes explains the inspiration behind Porcelain Skin and the filming of the video for it...

This song is actually about my mother who suffers from severe mental illnesses, I wanted to finally write about her finding the beauty in her incredibly fragile state, when we finished the track we were still in lockdown so making a video without being able to leave the home studio was a bit challenging but we managed to get creative with some green screen fx and made the best out of our isolation, a much needed creative outlet for us

Corlyx's new album Together Apart continues the evolution of their sound. Never ones to stay within one lane on their musical style, Caitlin explains the writing process behind the new album...

This is the first time we sat down as song writers and decided to focus on a genre, with Corlyx we often just write creatively and then label the sound afterwards. After putting out a pretty large body of work dedicated to industrial influences we thought it was time to make a proper goth album. Both of us are huge fans of Post Punk and 80's goth bands, we hope our current fans will appreciate the new direction we have gone with this record and feel really passionate about this work.

Tracklist
1. White Wolf
2. We See Red
3. Find The Killer
4. Porcelain Skin
5. When The Witch Comes Out
6. Jump In
7. Stitches From California
8. Black Wind
9. Your Love Is A Curse
10. Cold

Corlyx was formed in Los Angles in 2015, with the meeting of singer songwriter Caitlin Stokes and Producer/Guitarist Brandon Ashley, also the front man for dark rock sensation "The Dark". The two began writing music together that was inspired by their love of 90's Industrial Rock/Grunge and modern Electronica.

The duo released their first EP "One Of Us" the following year of Corlyx's inception, then moved to Berlin Germany to work on their first full length album "Music 2F2".

Berlin brought so much inspiration to their music and songwriting, the grotesque landscape of the inner city allowed the Duo to fully express their darker inclination. The Album was released February 2017 with stunning reviews:

Corlyx relocates to the UK, to work on their second studio Album "In2 The Skin" (released August 16th 2019), developing their live show, touring in both countries, Germany and England, playing world renown festivals such as Autumn Moon in Hameln, perfecting a live show that showcases the intensity of the music they put out.

Corlyx signs with USA label Negative Gain to release their 3rd studio album Together Apart taking the band in new direction musically by adding elements of Darkwave and Post Punk to their songwriting. (Album out 9-15-2020)






