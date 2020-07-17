Multi-Platinum Songstress, Kiiara, Returns With "I Still Do"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Atlantic recording artist Kiiara
has released her highly-anticipated new single "I Still Do
" today. The track, available now at all DSPs and streaming services, is set to be included on the multi-platinum songstress' forthcoming debut album to be released this fall. Speaking about the song, Kiiara
says, "'I Still Do' is about questioning why I have love for someone, despite the situation. The truth is that I just cared and I still do."
The new single arrives alongside an official video, directed by David
Camarena (Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, Rich The Kid, KYLE) and streaming now at Kiiara's official YouTube channel HERE. The moody companion visual introduces Lil Kiiwi, representing Kiiara
in the earlier chapter of her career. Flashbacks of Lil Kiiwi are intertwined with Kiiara's present life, embodying the idea that while Kiiara
is more composed and authentic today, she will always have a Lil Kiiwi side to her.
Produced by Jason Evigan (Dua Lipa, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato) and co-written by Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga) and Ali Tamposi
(Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes), "I Still Do
" follows the Princess of Chop Pop's 3x Platinum breakout single "Gold" and last year's acclaimed singles, "Open My Mouth" and "Bipolar."
Hailed by Variety as "another win for the still emerging pop artist," "Open My Mouth" has earned over 15 million streams worldwide since its release last year. The track garnered praise from numerous media outlets, with Idolator proclaiming it "one of the best pop songs of the summer," noting the "impossibly catchy chorus, relatable lyrics and endless hooks." PAPER declared "Open My Mouth" to be "an infectious, breezy tune with a stuttered, insanely catchy chorus." The track's official companion video - which features designer Christian Cowan and fashion from his FW19 line along with a special cameo appearance from Austin Mahone
- is streaming via YouTube HERE.
Now boasting more than 1.4 billion worldwide streams and counting, Kiiara
began writing and performing in her teens, inspired by a diverse range of contemporary pop and electronic forms. The Chicago, IL-based singer-songwriter first dropped "Gold" upon an unsuspecting world in the summer of 2015, earning instant attention for her trademark vocal sampling and gift for indelible hooks. The track proved a global sensation, earning 3x RIAA platinum certification - and over 700 million worldwide streams - en route to the top 5 on Billboard's "Pop Songs" and the top 15 on the overall "Hot 100." The single's companion video was an equivalent success, now with over 106 million individual views at YouTube alone.
Acclaimed by Rolling Stone for "her "minimalist, glitchy anti-pop," Kiiara
celebrated 2016's breakthrough debut EP, low kii savage, with a wide array of high profile live appearances, including a sold out North American headline tour, a show-stopping performance at Lollapalooza, and network TV debut appearance on an historic episode of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Kiiara
continued to expand her creative palette with such inventive singles as 2017's "Whippin (Feat. Felix Snow)" and 2018's "Messy." What's more, the chameleon-like artist forwarded her one-of-a-kind sound on a series of high-profile collaborations alongside some of pop, EDM, rock, and hip-hop's biggest players, including Ty Dolla $ign
& Future's "Darkside (Feat. Kiiara)," Dimitri Vegas
& Like Mike and David
Guetta's "Complicated (Feat. Kiiara)," Steve Aoki
& Nicky Romero's "Be Somebody (Feat. Kiiara)," and of course, Linkin Park's 2017 RIAA gold certified smash, "Heavy (Feat. Kiiara)." The latter track saw Kiiara
further teaming with her self-proclaimed favorite band for a number of live performances, including an appearance on CBS's The Late Late Show with James
Corden and 2017's Linkin Park
and Friends: Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington concert event.