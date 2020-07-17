Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 17/07/2020

Me And The Rest Release Music Video For New Single 'Until The End Of The Rainbow'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swiss hard rock band, ME AND THE REST, have released their new music video for the song 'Until the End of the Rainbow', it's the third single taken from the forthcoming album "We Are Bulletproof" due out beginning of 2021 via RockAvenger.

After their three successful long players "Ikarus" (2008), "Wizard King" (2011) and "7 Deadly Sins" (2016) they are ready to rock again.

ME AND THE REST's new motto is: "We Are Bulletproof", and that's what they are; immune to the quick changes in musical styles of the past 30 years, true to their Hard Rock, characterised by catchy melodies and peppered with great hook lines. They remain standing and celebrating their Hard Rock… expect an exciting year filled with great new music - one new track every month!

ME AND THE REST is:

Jürg Theiler - Vocals
Edel Murchie - Bass
Jan Moser - Drums
Jürg Götz - Guitar
Antonio Schiavano - Guitar

ME AND THE REST - the Hard Rock band from Zurich (Oberland region) on the road playing the Rock'n'Roll circus since 1991. With more than 6000 sold copies of their CDs and over 400 (and counting) performed concerts on that trail, they never once lost sight of their "long live Rock'n'Roll" vision.

Real, authentic and true-to-the-core, they celebrate their music with their signature riffs, wonderful hooklines and killer vocals. As supporting act of SOTO (Scandinavien Tour), Molly Hatchet, DORO, Krokus, Jane, Don Dokken, Rhino Bucket and many other well-known established groups, they grew to learn at the feet of the masters, polishing their live act to soon become the talk of their peers and many fans.

On stage, be it large or larger venues, they grew to reach their audiences' inner hearts, drawing them into the magic of, as how they see it, the Rock'n'Roll dream. Whether it was the stage of the Hard Rock Café in Oslo, the Hall of Fame in Wetzikon, Z7 in Pratteln, the Alpenrock House in Zürich, the Albani-Club in Winterthur, the Open-Air Appenzell or Europe's biggest Biker meeting in Sumiswald (Bern), ME AND THE REST really rocked them till they dropped. With consistently positive concert critiques, strong newspaper and genre magazine reviews about their CD releases, they placed themselves as a musical pearl in the demanding world of Hard Rock.

The band name stands for "All for one and one for all"; Three men and a woman - all focused on "one goal, one family, one band". Each band member is simultaneously me and the rest. It is clear for all in this 'family' that there is no place or room for egocentricity. They stand both close and true to the fountainhead of Rock music. Rock'n'Roll leaps instinctively from the guts of each member. Their love of the art form and its message clearly envelopes everyone that hears their music. The spirit of Rock feeds the audience as well as the band itself and is reflected in both their music and words. Driving anthemic riffs, bodies drenched in sweat, they live their lives for that hunger and that fire. That's what Rock'n'Roll truly is all about.

https://www.meandtherest.ch
https://www.facebook.com/meandtherest






