Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult Joe Bouchard Release "She's A Legend" Single & Music Video, New Album Out July 31, 2020

www.dekoentertainment.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joe Bouchard is best known as a founding member of Blue Öyster Cult. The original line-up sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as "Don't Fear the Reaper" and the #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart "Burning For You". Contributing to songwriting, and lead vocals on some of their greatest songs, such as "Hot Rails To Hell".Joe releases his second single "She's a Legend", from the forthcoming album "Strange Legends" due out on July 31st though his and his brother's (Albert Bouchard) new imprint RockHeart Records / Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group).Joe had this to say about the latest single and video, "She's a Legend began when I got the lyrics from sci-fi writer John Shirley. John has dozens of books, screenplays in his catalog and often writes lyrics for the current Blue Öyster Cult. He has a great imagination and is not shy about using wild paranormal references in his writing. This song is about a notorious female serial killer who goes through a series of men, leaving them in the dust, so to speak. The last man standing falls for this exotic woman. Their love and lust is consummated but rather than ending up like so many others, she lets him go. In the end love conquers all, and the narrator lives to tell this strange tale. A strange legendary tale!"Deko Entertainment President states, "Joe's latest release, "She's a Legend", strikes up some of the legendary BOC harmonies. It grooves that way too, making sure those dedicated fans get a fun slice of the kind of songs that made them fans in the first place"Also to celebrate the launch of RockHeart Records and the release of "Strange Legends", the Bouchard brothers are offering a limited amount of the official RockHeart Records Cowbell autographed personally by both Joe and Albert.Albert's infamous cowbell part in "Don't Fear the Reaper" was the basis of the classic Will Ferrell skit on SNL, which also starred Christopher Walken. With "The Reaper," an all-time classic on YouTube and every other digital platform, with zillions of views, the Bouchard brothers are forever cemented in pop culture.View SNL skit: https://tinyurl.com/y5s22mhlThere are limited edition "Cowbell" bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered via: https://tinyurl.com/y937dqoeProduct Includes:- One (1) Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends (Autographed) CD- One (1) Joe Bouchard - Signature Guitar Pick- One (1) Joe Bouchard - Strange Legend (Autographed) Poster- One (1) Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends Shirt- One (1) RockHeart Records - Cowbell (Autographed)- Exclusive Early Download of "She's a Legend" Before Anyone ElseComing this fall, Albert Bouchard will release "Re Imaginos", his own personal updated take on the "Imaginos" album by Blue Öyster Cult from 1987. Coming soon on RockHeart Records and Deko Entertainment."Strange Legends" Tracklist:1. The African Queen2. Forget About Love3. Walk of Fame4. Hit and Run5. Racin' Thru the Desert6. She's a Legend7. All Day and all of the Night8. Once Upon a Time at the Border9. Bottom for the Bottomless10. Strangely in Love11. Winterwww.joebouchard.comwww.dekoentertainment.com



