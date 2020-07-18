Sunny Ozell Releases Video For Her Version Of Los Lobos' "The Valley" Track From Her New EP



"I believe Los Lobos to be one of America's greatest living rock bands," SUNNY says. "Their body of work is wide and remarkable, with composition and musicianship that is acutely human, organic, and intelligent. But their approach to the actual 'auditory experience' of their music adds layers of meaning for me as listener, and I find that their sonic choices only serve to push their music into that realm of the ineffable, where you can't quite put your finger on why you're crying, you just know that you're deeply moved. And to my mind, 'The Valley' is a great example of this kind of profound synthesis between form and content."



The all-acoustic LIVE AT THE VILLAGE EP is comprised of "The Valley" and raw and affecting versions of four songs from her OVERNIGHT LOWS album (released earlier this year). The EP was recorded live at the historic Village Studios in Los Angeles. Listen here.



The tracks on LIVE AT THE VILLAGE all hold a very meaningful sense of place both geographically and spiritually. "Driving Highways" references the landscape of SUNNY's home state of Nevada, and the English countryside is conjured in "The Garden." The themes of the transience of travel and memory factor into "Comes And It Goes."



Live At The Village tracklisting:

Hammer And Nail (Acoustic)

Driving Highways (Acoustic)

Comes And It Goes (Acoustic)

The Garden (Acoustic)

The Valley (Acoustic)



SUNNY's OVERNIGHT LOWS (released earlier this year) gleams with engaging melodies and intelligent wordplay performed with a sophisticated fluency in pop, jazz, soul and Americana dialects. In SUNNY's words, OVERNIGHT LOWS reflects the soul and simplicity of her passion for such inspirations as Bonnie Raitt,

www.sunnyozell.com

Facebook.com/madameozell

Twitter.com/sunnyozell

Instagram.com/madameozell New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To coincide with today's release of her new EP LIVE AT THE VILLAGE, singer-songwriter SUNNY OZELL has released a video for her personally poignant cover of Los Lobos' "The Valley.""I believe Los Lobos to be one of America's greatest living rock bands," SUNNY says. "Their body of work is wide and remarkable, with composition and musicianship that is acutely human, organic, and intelligent. But their approach to the actual 'auditory experience' of their music adds layers of meaning for me as listener, and I find that their sonic choices only serve to push their music into that realm of the ineffable, where you can't quite put your finger on why you're crying, you just know that you're deeply moved. And to my mind, 'The Valley' is a great example of this kind of profound synthesis between form and content."The all-acoustic LIVE AT THE VILLAGE EP is comprised of "The Valley" and raw and affecting versions of four songs from her OVERNIGHT LOWS album (released earlier this year). The EP was recorded live at the historic Village Studios in Los Angeles. Listen here.The tracks on LIVE AT THE VILLAGE all hold a very meaningful sense of place both geographically and spiritually. "Driving Highways" references the landscape of SUNNY's home state of Nevada, and the English countryside is conjured in "The Garden." The themes of the transience of travel and memory factor into "Comes And It Goes."Live At The Village tracklisting:Hammer And Nail (Acoustic)Driving Highways (Acoustic)Comes And It Goes (Acoustic)The Garden (Acoustic)The Valley (Acoustic)SUNNY's OVERNIGHT LOWS (released earlier this year) gleams with engaging melodies and intelligent wordplay performed with a sophisticated fluency in pop, jazz, soul and Americana dialects. In SUNNY's words, OVERNIGHT LOWS reflects the soul and simplicity of her passion for such inspirations as Bonnie Raitt, David Byrne, Cassandra Wilson, and Aretha Franklin. Players on the album include Jay Bellerose (Robert Plant, Aimee Mann, Alison Krauss), Tyler Chester (George Ezra, Maddison Cunningham), Andy Hess (The Black Crowes, David Byrne), Adam Levy (Norah Jones, Roseanne Cash), and Rich Hinman (Sara Bareilles). The album was recorded at Village Studios in Los Angeles, and engineered by Mike Piersante. "All That I Am," the album's first single, debuted earlier this year at AMERICAN SONGWRITER.www.sunnyozell.comFacebook.com/madameozellTwitter.com/sunnyozellInstagram.com/madameozell



