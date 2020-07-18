Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 18/07/2020

Sunny Ozell Releases Video For Her Version Of Los Lobos' "The Valley" Track From Her New EP

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To coincide with today's release of her new EP LIVE AT THE VILLAGE, singer-songwriter SUNNY OZELL has released a video for her personally poignant cover of Los Lobos' "The Valley."
"I believe Los Lobos to be one of America's greatest living rock bands," SUNNY says. "Their body of work is wide and remarkable, with composition and musicianship that is acutely human, organic, and intelligent. But their approach to the actual 'auditory experience' of their music adds layers of meaning for me as listener, and I find that their sonic choices only serve to push their music into that realm of the ineffable, where you can't quite put your finger on why you're crying, you just know that you're deeply moved. And to my mind, 'The Valley' is a great example of this kind of profound synthesis between form and content."

The all-acoustic LIVE AT THE VILLAGE EP is comprised of "The Valley" and raw and affecting versions of four songs from her OVERNIGHT LOWS album (released earlier this year). The EP was recorded live at the historic Village Studios in Los Angeles. Listen here.

The tracks on LIVE AT THE VILLAGE all hold a very meaningful sense of place both geographically and spiritually. "Driving Highways" references the landscape of SUNNY's home state of Nevada, and the English countryside is conjured in "The Garden." The themes of the transience of travel and memory factor into "Comes And It Goes."

Live At The Village tracklisting:
Hammer And Nail (Acoustic)
Driving Highways (Acoustic)
Comes And It Goes (Acoustic)
The Garden (Acoustic)
The Valley (Acoustic)

SUNNY's OVERNIGHT LOWS (released earlier this year) gleams with engaging melodies and intelligent wordplay performed with a sophisticated fluency in pop, jazz, soul and Americana dialects. In SUNNY's words, OVERNIGHT LOWS reflects the soul and simplicity of her passion for such inspirations as Bonnie Raitt, David Byrne, Cassandra Wilson, and Aretha Franklin. Players on the album include Jay Bellerose (Robert Plant, Aimee Mann, Alison Krauss), Tyler Chester (George Ezra, Maddison Cunningham), Andy Hess (The Black Crowes, David Byrne), Adam Levy (Norah Jones, Roseanne Cash), and Rich Hinman (Sara Bareilles). The album was recorded at Village Studios in Los Angeles, and engineered by Mike Piersante. "All That I Am," the album's first single, debuted earlier this year at AMERICAN SONGWRITER.
www.sunnyozell.com
Facebook.com/madameozell
Twitter.com/sunnyozell
Instagram.com/madameozell






Most read news of the week
Oliver Tree Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Ugly Is Beautiful,' Out Today On Atlantic Records
Stars From Music, Television And Film Join Forces For "Songs To Save Them All" Livestream Concert On July 22 To Benefit Best Friends Animal Society
Cardi B Makes History As First Woman To Win Back-To-Back ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter Of The Year And As ASCAP Female Rapper To Win Most Awards (27)
Paul McCartney's Beautiful Night EP Released Today, Set To Be Featured On The Forthcoming Flaming Pie Archive Collection Out July 31
Crown Lands Pay Tribute To The Missing And Murdered Indigenous Womxn, Girls And Two-Spirits With Emblematic Single "End Of The Road"
Yeison Jimenez & Silvestre Dangond The Greatest Exponents Of Two Genres Defining Colombian Culture And Folklore Present 'Gracias A Ti'
Conan Gray Releases Fan-favorite "Heather" Acoustic Music Video
Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Tackles Equal Rights In Music Video For Socially-Conscious New Single "Two Kinds Of Law"
Sony/ATV Signs Worldwide Deal With Ir Sais




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1832440 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0050311088562012 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how