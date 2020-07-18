Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 18/07/2020

"(Keep Mar-A-Lago But) I Want America Back": Eric Hirshberg's Powerful And Timely Single Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With his debut album in final preparations, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, musician ERIC HIRSHBERG has released a song suited for these tumultuous times. "(Keep Mar-a-Lago But) I Want America Back" is from HIRSHBERG's forthcoming debut album, SPARE ROOM, due out later this summer.

"(Keep Mar-a-Lago But) I Want America Back" was written over the past few years since Trump took office. The song's propulsive energy and lyrics mince no words, articulating the frustration that Hirshberg-and the majority of Americans-feel with the current occupant of The White House. The song's powerful chorus states, "Keep Mar-a-Lago, but I want America back."

ERIC explains, ""With a chorus like 'Keep Mar-a-Lago, but I want America back,' I don't think there's any way for me to sugar coat-this is an anti-Donald Trump song. I'm not trying to convince anyone who disagrees with me to agree with me. I'm just trying to create a sonic release valve for my unspeakable levels of frustration at the current state of things in America, and offering it up to those who do agree with me. The photos which serve as the foundation for the video were taken at The Women's March in both New York and LA, the March for Our Lives in LA, and at various Black Lives Matter protests around the country-all since Trump took office. It works as a sort of sad scrapbook for the near constant state of protest we've been in for the past three and a half years."

In an effort to support the song's powerful sentiments HIRSHBERG will donate 100% of proceeds on the merchandise related to this song to the JOE BIDEN campaign. To purchase a shirt, click here, or donate to the campaign.

With unguarded lyrics and an eye for detailed storytelling, SPARE ROOM uses the extremely personal to find the universal. The songs cover a wide range of what HIRSHBERG calls "life's big small moments." HIRSHBERG adds that he likes to write songs "about the things everybody lives…but don't always talk about." Stay tuned for additional details about SPARE ROOM.

"(Keep Mar-a-Lago But) I Want America Back" Lyrics:
It's a long way to fall
From where we started from
It's a long way to go
From where we're starting now
I can't believe with the lies that we're living through
There aren't riots in the streets
Don't want to have another pissed oﬀ conversation
While we're getting something to eat
I'm scared that everything we've treasured all along
Is already gone
Sick and tired of feeling uninspired
This is not how it's supposed to be
Sick and tired of feeling righter
That's not enough for me
I'm tired of waiting for this pendulum to swing
We've gotta start pushing back
Keep Mar-a-Lago
But I Want America Back
It's hard to believe
How fragile this all was
It's hard to believe
How fast we tore it down
Don't want to watch the news on the TV tonight
'Cause I just can't take anymore
Don't want to listen to anymore justiﬁcations
'Cause we've heard 'em all before
I'm scared that everything we're ﬁghting to escape from
Is what we've become
Sick and tired of feeling uninspired
This is not how it's supposed to be
Sick and tired of feeling righter
That's not enough for me
I'm tired of waiting for this pendulum to swing
We've gotta start pushing back
Keep Mar-a-Lago
But I Want America Back






